It’s crunch time in the Super Senior Pennant

After a record 67 teams participated in the 2023 NSW Super Senior Pennant the over 65 matchplay series has come down to the wire with reigning champions Castle Hill to take on Forster Tuncurry at Pacific Dunes Golf Club on Monday October 16.

Martin Gallagher, Captain of pennant organisers the NSW Super Senior Golf Association says the grand final will be a repeat of the match the two clubs played in the 2020 series decider at The Lakes in Sydney.

Gallagher reports:

On Monday 9th October the finals of the North and South zone were played.

At Newcastle Golf Club Forster Tuncurry met giant killers Kogarah who earnt the right to be present by eliminating the fancied Waratah team. The golf course was in absolutely magnificent condition with slick greens, and well manicured fairways.. a credit to their Green Keeping staff and the Club’s Committee. Weather turned out to be perfect for a game that Forster Tuncurry dominated after the first few holes played. The final result being 6/2 in their favour.

Down south at Carnarvon Golf Club two of Sydney’s most competitive teams, Monash and Castle Hill met in what was to be a cracking Southern Final. The game had players with extremely low handicaps present, much great shot making was witnessed on the day.

Carnarvon was in great condition, a tribute to their Superintendent and his staff for producing a course fit for such a great tussle. Many thanks must go to Bruce Threlfo for his organizational skills in allowing all aspects of the day to run like clockwork.

The game itself came down to the 17th hole where an eagle putt was needed by Monash to keep the game alive. Alas it was not to be and the final result ended up a 4 all draw with Castle Hill advancing to the Grand Final using the McPherson rule 17-14.

The Draw sheet is on our website under DRAWS.

On Monday 16th October the Grand Final will be contested between Castle Hill and Forster Tuncurry at Pacific Dunes Golf Club in a repeat of their Game at The Lakes in 2020. Play will commence at 9.20 am with a presentation to follow in the clubhouse for both teams after the winner has been decided. Spectators are welcome to witness what should a great tussle.

Entry Forms for the 2024 Pennant will be sent out in the last week of January. Closing date is the 1st March 2024.

More info on the Super Senior website