Spectators welcome at Super Senior Finals clashes

There should be plenty of high quality matchplay golf when the finalists for both the North and South Zones in the 2023 NSW Super Pennant clash on Monday 9th October.

The Northern Zone game will take place at Newcastle Golf Club commencing at 10 am. Forster Tuncurry will be opposed to Kogarah Golf Club in this game.

The Southern Zone final will also take place on Monday 9th October at Carnarvon Golf Club commencing at 12.30pm. Monash Country Club will be doing battle with last year’s Champions, Castle Hill Country Club.

Many low markers will be playing at both venues which should allow some excellent ball striking during the day. Spectators are most welcome at both event.

The winners of these games will contest the Grand Final on the week commencing 16th October.

The Super Senior Pennant is run by the NSW Super Senior Golf Association and this year is into its 21st year. A record 67 teams involving over 890 registered players have taken part in 2023 in the over 65 matchplay series.

The Pennant is split into 10 Divisions and involves teams from as far north as Port Macquarie through to Newcastle, Central Coast, Greater Sydney and as far south as the South Coast and Highlands.