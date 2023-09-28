A chance to caddie at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Royal Melbourne

The Asia Pacific Amateur Championship is looking for volunteer caddies to help the region’s best amateurs in next month’s event at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

The field of 120 players from 41 countries will not only be competing for a prestigious championship, the winner will also receive a place at next year’s Masters Tournament at Augusta National and The Open at Royal Troon.

This is your chance for a unique inside-the-ropes experience with golfers from around the region on Royal Melbourne’s famous Composite Course.

Volunteer caddies are required for all four tournament days – Thursday, October 26 to Sunday, October 29. Although it would be ideal for prospective caddies to make a commitment for all four days to enjoy the full tournament experience, you can choose to be available for one or two days.

No previous caddie experience is required but a general understanding of golf and golf etiquette is essential.

To register your initial interest, go to

Once you have registered, go to your profile dashboard to complete the specific Asia-Pacific expression of interest form.

Story: Golf Australia