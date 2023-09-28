A chance to caddie at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Royal Melbourne

By
Brian O'Hare
-
Antonio Murdaca and caddie on their way to winning the Asia Pacific Amateur at Royal Melbourne in 2014

The Asia Pacific Amateur Championship is looking for volunteer caddies to help the region’s best amateurs in next month’s event at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

The field of 120 players from 41 countries will not only be competing for a prestigious championship, the winner will also receive a place at next year’s Masters Tournament at Augusta National and The Open at Royal Troon.

This is your chance for a unique inside-the-ropes experience with golfers from around the region on Royal Melbourne’s famous Composite Course.

Volunteer caddies are required for all four tournament days – Thursday, October 26 to Sunday, October 29. Although it would be ideal for prospective caddies to make a commitment for all four days to enjoy the full tournament experience, you can choose to be available for one or two days.

No previous caddie experience is required but a general understanding of golf and golf etiquette is essential.

To register your initial interest, go to https://australiangolf.rosterfy.com.au/register

Once you have registered, go to your profile dashboard to complete the specific Asia-Pacific expression of interest form.

Story: Golf Australia

 
Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. A former Sydney journalist, he launched ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples and Karrie Webb. He has also reported on numerous amateur tournaments, particularly national senior and veteran events. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best Golf News Report 2016 - 2017.
