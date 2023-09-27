PGA Legends Tour players aiming up

The Australian PGA Legends Tour has been busy of late with a number of individual events taking place. We have a roundup of the recent action.

Joyner inspires Wall to Wyong win

Guy Wall treated himself to a well-deserved glass of Grange after some advice he received from an old friend helped him secure a two-shot win in the Wyong Austbrokers Central Coast Legends Pro Am.

In ideal weather conditions for the Wyong Golf Club’s first PGA Legends Tour event, Wall was one of just three players to break par, shooting a 3-under 68 to beat Paul Gow and Ben Jackson by two shots to claim his second victory for 2023. His first win came at Hanmer Springs in New Zealand in February. HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED It was a rush of late birdies, inspired by the words of the late Glenn Joyner, which grabbed the victory for Wall. After starting out on the 18th hole on a course that he said resembled his home layout of Pymble, Wall was sitting at even-par with one birdie and one bogey on his card in his first 13 holes. It was then that some inspiration from Joyner kicked in. He strung together four straight birdies from the 13th to the 16th before giving a shot back at his last hole, the short par-three 17th. WHAT THE WINNER SAID “I remember my mate Glenn Joyner telling me once ‘if you’re having a bad round, you can always birdie the last five’ and I thought to myself ‘alright that’s what I’m going to do’,” Wall said. “To come out today and finish it off the way I did was very pleasing. Four birdies in the last five was an awesome achievement. “I would have loved to have finished it with five just for him (Joyner).” LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN -3 (68): Guy Wall -1 (70): Paul Gow, Ben Jackson Even (71): Lucas Bates, Marcus Peterson, Peter Woodward, Chris Taylor, John Onions, David Diaz. NEXT UP The Shelley Beach Legends Pro-Am at Shelley Beach Golf Club Friday 29 September will conclude a busy week on the Central Coast and Hunter. Story: Paul Munnings | PGA of Australia

Cumming breaks through at Toronto

The PGA Legends Tour experienced a first-time winner with Brad Cumming snaring the Toronto Legends Pro-Am in the Tour’s first visit to the Toronto Country Club.

After teeing off in the morning wave at 7am and then having to wait to see if his round of 3-under 67 would hold up as the best score of the day, Cumming emerged with a two-shot margin ahead of the previous day’s winner in Maitland, Adam Henwood, and Paul Powell. HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED There were good signs early for Cumming who hit a nine-iron approach to inside a metre on his first hole, the 14th, to snare an opening birdie. The Queenslander made it to 5-under for the day, with six birdies, before back-to-back bogeys on his final two holes. WHAT THE WINNER SAID “This is the first win I’ve had in a pro event since I won Q-school all those years ago,” Cumming said. “I was very nervous during the day. It was up and down, up and down. Every beer actually made the waiting much better. “The wind did blow up a bit in the afternoon, but I wanted it to blow a bit harder. I was sitting in the clubhouse and saw it was blowing a bit so that was really good.” “I holed a couple of putts, the greens were pure and everyone’s had a great time being here.” LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN -3 (67): Brad Cumming -1 (69): Paul Powell, Adam Henwood Even (70): Peter Lonard, Brad Burns Story: Paul Munnings | PGA of Australia

Albatross, eagle produce win for Henwood in Maitland

Adam Henwood capitalised on a “bizarre” round that included an albatross and eagle in a three-hole stretch to capture the New Era Technology Easts Legends Charity Pro Am in Maitland.

A round of 5-under 66 gave the Victorian a one-shot margin in his second SParms PGA Legends Tour victory for 2023 following on from a win at The Stirling Golf Club in South Australia. HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED Starting his day on the 12th hole, Henwood grabbed birdies in three of his first four holes but it was when he arrived at the 464m par-5 fourth that his round really came to life. He holed his seven-wood second shot from 207m to a tight pin position for a rare albatross, then slipped up with a bogey on the fifth, before sensationally chipping in for a two after a long drive on the 305m par-4 sixth. At one point, he’d just had just 16 putts in 13 holes. A bogey on the final hole didn’t end up being costly. WHAT THE WINNER SAID “It was a comedy. It was a very strange round. I had an albatross and an eagle in a three-hole stretch,” Henwood said. “I drove it like a champion but couldn’t get an iron anywhere near the green and had a couple of chip-ins as well. “It was a bizarre round. I probably couldn’t play worse but I couldn’t drive it better and couldn’t chip better. “It all added up to 66 and a win so I couldn’t be happier about it.” LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN -5: Adam Henwood -4: Andre Stolz, Grahame Stinson, David Fearns Story: Paul Munnings | PGA of Australia

Elliott, Walters claim inaugural Moree Legends Pro-Am

Victorian pair Tim Elliott and Euan Walters held their nerve longest to earn a share of victory at the inaugural LDC Moree Legends Pro-Am at Moree Golf Club.

Only one player broke 70 across the two days of competition, the firm greens not only making the putts slick but punishing any player who ventured through the back edge. Elliott, four-time PGA Legends Tour winner Mark Boulton, Simon Tooman and Andy Rogers entered day two with a share of the lead after rounds of 2-under 70 on Thursday. Elliott began his second round with a dropped shot at the par-5 18th as Yamba Legends Pro-Am champion Andre Stolz made his move. Two back at the start of Round 2, Stolz found himself with a one-shot lead after two early birdies. He would remain with at least a share of the lead through the next four holes before a triple bogey at the par-4 14th sent him tumbling down the leaderboard. He responded with a birdie at the very next hole but despite an eagle and a birdie late, a bogey at his final hole would ultimately leave Stolz one shot shy. Birdies at three, eight and nine ensured Elliott would stay near the top of the leaderboard, a bogey at his third-last hole seeing him sign for an even par 72 and 2-under total. “I found the course very difficult. The greens were very firm,” said Elliott. “I went over a couple of greens early on in my round and learnt that you don’t go over the back unless you want to take bogey. “I just kept playing. I don’t let too much worry me. I made three or four more birdies and then of course made a bogey on my third-last hole on the par 5 which wasn’t much chop.” Starting the day two shots adrift, Walters’ hopes looked to have taken a dive when he made a double-bogey six on the third hole of his second round. But that would be his only miss-step, showing wonderful control of his ball to birdie 10, 11, 14 and 17 and match Elliott’s score of 2-under. Stolz and Murray Lott (70) shared third spot with Tooman (74) and Roland Baglin (72) tied for fifth at even par. Final scores and prize money

Story: Tony Webeck | PGA of Australia

Sharpened Stolz wins Yamba Legends Pro-Am

A check-up with coach Grant Field got Andre Stolz back on track quickly enough to win the two-day Findex Legends Pro-Am at Yamba Golf and Country Club.