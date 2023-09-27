NSW Hickory Open Foursomes Championship and “Gutta” golf ball events coming up

The Australian Golf Heritage Society has some interesting events coming up with the NSW Hickory Shaft Open Foursomes Championship at Manly Golf Club in October a special Gutta Percha traditional golf ball day in November.

The NSW Hickory Foursomes will be at the delightful Manly course on Thursday October 19. Further details and an entry link will be available shortly on the AGHS website.

In previous years the AGHS has organised a local event to be part of the international division of the US National Hickory Championships but unfortunately due to circumstances they were not were not able to compete this year.

However, they say it is such a real experience to play with Gutta Percha balls (they were used in the late 1800’s) a special 2023 Gutty Challenge is being organised at Georges River Golf Club on 14th November.

The Gutta Percha ball was the first major development in the evolution of the golf ball as it made golf attainable for the masses. The ball was made from the resin of the Sapodilla tree indigenous to Malaysia and originally imported for use in dentistry.

Gutta balls were handmade by rolling the softened material on a board. The new durability of the Gutta, together with its much lower cost, resistance to water, and improved run, rejuvenated the game of golf. Not without some resistance from traditionalists, the Gutta gradually replaced the Feathery.

2023 Gutty Challenge Details

Date – Tuesday 14th November 2023

Time – Late AM

Venue – Georges River GC – Ideal for hickories and they will set up a short course for the gutty’s.

Event – 9 hole Modified Singles Stableford. Scratch and Net prizes

Cost – $50 – includes after game refreshments and $20 for a Gutty Ball

Conditions – same as they have in the US

o Antique clubs only

o Must carry clubs… no bags

o No tees – use sand mound when teeing off.

o Period dress preferred

For more details:

AGHS website

Email AGHS Captain Les Browne llesnkate@bigpond.net.au