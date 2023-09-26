How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup: Australian TV Times

By
Brian O'Hare
-

There’s been lots of controversy and hype surrounding the 2023 Ryder Cup in the lead up to the event and no doubt the drama will only increase when the biennial Europe versus USA showdown gets underway in Rome starting on Friday afternoon Australian time.

The 44th Ryder Cup Matches will be held from Friday 29 September to Sunday 1 October 2023 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, northeast of Rome.

The United States is the holder of the Ryder Cup after its 19–9 victory over Europe in 2021 at Whistling Straits.

Luke Donald leads a very hopeful Europe team while Zach Johnson fronts for the Americans.

Ryder Cup TV Broadcast Schedule Australia

Aussie golf fans will need to access Foxsports or Kayo to watch the drama unfold.

All times are Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST):

  • Day 1, Friday (September 29, 2023):
    • Morning Foursomes: 3:35 PM AEST
    • Afternoon Fourball: 8:25 PM AEST
  • Day 2, Saturday (September 30, 2023):
    • Morning Foursomes: 3:35 PM AEST
    • Afternoon Fourball: 8:25 PM AEST
  • Day 3, Sunday (October 1, 2023):
    • Singles Matches: 7:35 PM AEST

