World #1 golf coach shares trail arm essentials

Who better to go to for a little swing advice than the widely accepted world #1 golf coach Pete Cowen, who has worked with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Willett, Sergio García, Darren Clarke, Henrik Stenson, Gary Woodland and Brooks Koepka.

In this golf instruction video Cowen offers some sage advice to fellow golf pro Danny Maude about the essential movements of the right arm in the downswing,

Cowen tells his pupil the only common denominator between all the great players he sees is that they all get the club into the right delivery position, relative to the shot they are going to play.

Once you’re at impact position it is all too late, he says.