Scott Hend’s smashing European Legends Tour debut win

In his European Legends Tour debut Australia’s Scott Hend launched an extraordinary back nine charge including six birdies in a row to win the WINSTONgolf Senior Open in Germany.
One-over through the first four holes of the final round to find himself five back, it looked unlikely that Hend would make it consecutive wins by Aussies on the back of Richard Green’s victory in the event in 2022.
But an amazing six birdies in a row saw Hend overtake all challengers, with his final round 6-under 66 resulting in a 10-under overall total and a one stroke victory over joint English runners-up Peter Baker (67) and Phillip Archer (67).
“I had some pretty high expectations coming out here and I knew the guys were very solid players,” said Hend, just a month after celebrating his half century age milestone.
“It’s a new start to the career at 50.”
Let’s hear from our champion ?#WSO23 | @hendygolf pic.twitter.com/pBPBpbDr5v
— Legends Tour (@euLegendsTour) September 17, 2023
Watch all the action from @hendygolf‘s victorious debut at the WINSTONgolf Senior Open ??#WSO23 pic.twitter.com/mx1yocFjLc
— Legends Tour (@euLegendsTour) September 17, 2023
Aussies on Tour
Elsewhere on the international golfing scene Cam Davis had a solid week at the Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour, finishing third, while Kristalle Blum also had a strong week on the LET Access Tour in France, finishing tied-fifth.
PGA TOUR
Fortinet Championship
Silverado Resort (North Cse), Napa, California
1 Sahith Theegala 68-64-67-68—267 US$1,512,00.00
3 Cam Davis 68-68-65-70—271 US$579,600.00
T30 Lucas Herbert 63-75-71-72—281 US$42,532.00
MC Geoff Ogilvy 76-68
MC Harrison Endycott 70-74
MC Aaron Baddeley 73-73
MC Cameron Percy 70-76
MC Greg Chalmers 72-75
DP World Tour
BMW PGA Championship
Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
1 Ryan Fox (NZ) 69-68-66-67—270 €1,435,857.57
T7 Adam Scott 71-69-67-68—275 €217,912.50
T14 Min Woo Lee 71-67-69-70—277 €121,625.58
T25 Jason Scrivener 68-73-70-68—279 €85,306.83
WD Daniel Hillier (NZ) 77
Japan Golf Tour
ANA Open
Sapporo Golf Club (Wanatsu Cse), Hokkaido
1 Hideto Tanihara 68-69-66-67—270 ¥20m
MC Andrew Evans 75-69—144
MC Adam Bland 73-75—148
MC Dylan Perry 72-80—152
WD Brendan Jones 77
Ladies European Tour
VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open
Golfpark Holzhäusern, Switzerland
1 Alexandra Forsterling 66-66-66—198 €45,000
T54 Kirsten Rudgeley 73-71-72—216 €1,032
MC Hanee Song (NZ) 72-74—146
MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 71-75—146
Korn Ferry Tour
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee
1 Grayson Murray 68-67-70-66—271
T26 Curtis Luck 69-71-73-67—280
T63 Brett Drewitt 68-72-71-76—287
MC Rhein Gibson 75-70—145
MC Dimi Papadatos 76-80—155
Challenge Tour
Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos
Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Óbidos, Portugal
1 Marco Penge 65-68-69-70—272 €40,000
MC Blake Windred 70-76—146
Epson Tour
Guardian Championship
Capitol Hill Golf Club, Prattville, Alabama
1 Cydney Clanton 63-68-68—199 $US30,000
T16 Robyn Choi 72-65-69—206 $3,004
T24 Cassie Porter 70-67-71—208 $2,133
T29 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 68-70-71—209 $1,756
T29 Hira Naveed 68-70-71—209 $1,756
LET Access Series
Hauts De France Pas De Calais Golf Open
Golf Saint Omer, France
1 Lejan Lewthwaite 71-69-68—208 €6,400
Won in sudden death playoff
T5 Kristalle Blum 71-67-72—210 €1,402
T7 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 72-73-66—211 €1,264
T17 Munchin Keh (NZ) 72-71-72—215 €686
MC Amy Walsh 75-78—153
Champions Tour
Sanford International
Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
1 Steve Stricker 62-66-66—194
T12 Richard Green 68-67-67—202
T18 Rod Pampling 67-68-68—203
T29 Stuart Appleby 66-67-72—205
T46 David McKenzie66-71-71—208
T52 John Senden 67-74-68—209
Legends Tour
WINSTONgolf Senior Open
WINSTONgolf, Vorbeck
1 Scott Hend 70-70-66—206
T18 Michael Long 74-68-73—215
T36 Jason Norris 71-74-74—219
48 Peter Fowler 80-73-72—225