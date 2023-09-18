Scott Hend’s smashing European Legends Tour debut win

In his European Legends Tour debut Australia’s Scott Hend launched an extraordinary back nine charge including six birdies in a row to win the WINSTONgolf Senior Open in Germany.

One-over through the first four holes of the final round to find himself five back, it looked unlikely that Hend would make it consecutive wins by Aussies on the back of Richard Green’s victory in the event in 2022.

But an amazing six birdies in a row saw Hend overtake all challengers, with his final round 6-under 66 resulting in a 10-under overall total and a one stroke victory over joint English runners-up Peter Baker (67) and Phillip Archer (67).

“I had some pretty high expectations coming out here and I knew the guys were very solid players,” said Hend, just a month after celebrating his half century age milestone.

“It’s a new start to the career at 50.”

Aussies on Tour

Elsewhere on the international golfing scene Cam Davis had a solid week at the Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour, finishing third, while Kristalle Blum also had a strong week on the LET Access Tour in France, finishing tied-fifth.

PGA TOUR

Fortinet Championship

Silverado Resort (North Cse), Napa, California

1 Sahith Theegala 68-64-67-68—267 US$1,512,00.00

3 Cam Davis 68-68-65-70—271 US$579,600.00

T30 Lucas Herbert 63-75-71-72—281 US$42,532.00

MC Geoff Ogilvy 76-68

MC Harrison Endycott 70-74

MC Aaron Baddeley 73-73

MC Cameron Percy 70-76

MC Greg Chalmers 72-75

DP World Tour

BMW PGA Championship

Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

1 Ryan Fox (NZ) 69-68-66-67—270 €1,435,857.57

T7 Adam Scott 71-69-67-68—275 €217,912.50

T14 Min Woo Lee 71-67-69-70—277 €121,625.58

T25 Jason Scrivener 68-73-70-68—279 €85,306.83

WD Daniel Hillier (NZ) 77

Japan Golf Tour

ANA Open

Sapporo Golf Club (Wanatsu Cse), Hokkaido

1 Hideto Tanihara 68-69-66-67—270 ¥20m

MC Andrew Evans 75-69—144

MC Adam Bland 73-75—148

MC Dylan Perry 72-80—152

WD Brendan Jones 77

Ladies European Tour

VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open

Golfpark Holzhäusern, Switzerland

1 Alexandra Forsterling 66-66-66—198 €45,000

T54 Kirsten Rudgeley 73-71-72—216 €1,032

MC Hanee Song (NZ) 72-74—146

MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 71-75—146

Korn Ferry Tour

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee

1 Grayson Murray 68-67-70-66—271

T26 Curtis Luck 69-71-73-67—280

T63 Brett Drewitt 68-72-71-76—287

MC Rhein Gibson 75-70—145

MC Dimi Papadatos 76-80—155

Challenge Tour

Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos

Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Óbidos, Portugal

1 Marco Penge 65-68-69-70—272 €40,000

MC Blake Windred 70-76—146

Epson Tour

Guardian Championship

Capitol Hill Golf Club, Prattville, Alabama

1 Cydney Clanton 63-68-68—199 $US30,000

T16 Robyn Choi 72-65-69—206 $3,004

T24 Cassie Porter 70-67-71—208 $2,133

T29 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 68-70-71—209 $1,756

T29 Hira Naveed 68-70-71—209 $1,756

LET Access Series

Hauts De France Pas De Calais Golf Open

Golf Saint Omer, France

1 Lejan Lewthwaite 71-69-68—208 €6,400

Won in sudden death playoff

T5 Kristalle Blum 71-67-72—210 €1,402

T7 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 72-73-66—211 €1,264

T17 Munchin Keh (NZ) 72-71-72—215 €686

MC Amy Walsh 75-78—153

Champions Tour

Sanford International

Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

1 Steve Stricker 62-66-66—194

T12 Richard Green 68-67-67—202

T18 Rod Pampling 67-68-68—203

T29 Stuart Appleby 66-67-72—205

T46 David McKenzie66-71-71—208

T52 John Senden 67-74-68—209

Legends Tour

WINSTONgolf Senior Open

WINSTONgolf, Vorbeck

1 Scott Hend 70-70-66—206

T18 Michael Long 74-68-73—215

T36 Jason Norris 71-74-74—219

48 Peter Fowler 80-73-72—225