Paddy Harrington’s Golf Tips: 99% of amateurs get this wrong

It’s Irish Open month so what better time for Paddy Harrington to release his latest golf swing tip, and about a technique he says most amateurs get dead wrong – the correct relationship between the arms and body in the swing.

The three-time major winner and five-time Champions Tour victor says golfers can develop the correct sequencing through the feeling of a shorter arm swing, with a full turn back and through.

The advice is great for older golfers, as one of his online fans commented: “That’s great advice for senior golfers. I’m 82 and that drill improved my balance to where I can now swing faster.”