A golfing treat on the Sporting Greats & Wellness Voyage 2024

GOLFERS with an eye on healthy living – and a touch of luxury – might be interested in an inaugural ‘Sporting Greats and Wellness’ cruise that will give those on board an opportunity to play some great courses as well as rub shoulders with golfing great Karrie Webb, among others.

The week long Cunard line cruise is scheduled for February 2024 on the luxury Queen Elizabeth and will set sail from Sydney and take in Melbourne and Tasmania.

Golf enthusiasts on board will have the opportunity to play some of Australia’s most prestigious and scenic golf courses including the NSW Golf Club, Royal Hobart Golf Club, and Tasman Golf Club in Port Arthur.

Webb, one of Australia’s greatest ever golfers, will be joined by some other sporting legends including cricketer (and sometime golfer) Brett Lee and AFL superstar Adam Goodes.

Other sport and health experts will be on board and there will be a host of non-golfing activities, classes and wellness events.

“I think if you love sport, you also love being active and this cruise will have it all,” says Webb, who will also be joined Channel 7 sports presenter Mark Beretta

“Personally, I’ve always enjoyed listening to other athletes from different sports talk about their journey throughout their careers.

“I’m looking forward to hearing Brett Lee’s and Adam Goodes’ inspiring stories. I know that guests will also get a lot out of these speakers, as well as mingling with us all on board the cruise during the bespoke and hands-on activities.

“I hope guests will leave the cruise inspired and full of new ideas and tips on how to stay active, how to improve their game or feel energised to try a new sport or wellness regime.”

Of course, it won’t all be about golf and early morning yoga.

“…being able to relax without the hustle is important to me,” says Webb, “and most importantly, terrific food and wine is the foundation for a great experience; I am looking forward to indulging a little.”

“I think whether or not you are an elite athlete, it is important to look after your mind and body,” she says. “Staying active and eating healthilyare two of the ways I try to look after myself. It’s always good after a stressful period of work, that you also reward yourself with something that resets your mind. A Cunard cruise is a great way to do that.”

