Burns overcomes final round drama to win Port Moresby Legends Classic

Brad Burns had to wrangle a troublesome putter and a fast-finishing Scott Barr to complete a wire-to-wire win at the $80,000 Port Moresby Legends Classic in Papua New Guinea.

A six-stroke leader at the start of the final round, all signs pointed towards a Burns procession at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club.

A former four-time winner of the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit, Burns discovered early that he would not have things all his own way.

After missing the PNG Senior Open a week prior, Barr applied pressure from the outset.

Two three-putts on the front nine kept Burns in check as Barr found birdies easy to come by but it was at the 14th hole where the tournament was almost turned on its head.

Barr’s chip-in moved him to 5-under on his round and when Burns three-putted again, the two-shot swing reduced the lead to just one.

A timely birdie at the par-5 15th increased Burns’s buffer and when Barr found the creek with his tee shot on 18, the winner was effectively decided.

“I just lagged the last putt up as close as I could so I wouldn’t three-putt again,” said Burns, whose 1-over 73 final round and 6-under total was enough for a three-stroke win.

“I’m over the moon.”

Tied for third at the PNG Senior Open a week ago, the win moves Burns ahead of Andre Stolz on the Order of Merit as he admitted to feeling the pressure of being the hunted on Sunday.

“I was a bit nervous actually,” Burns conceded.

“I had three three-putts on the day so I didn’t putt very well but Scotty has had a couple of chip-ins.

“He was 5-under after 14 and playing great but just wobbled a little bit coming home.”

Barr’s 2-under 70 was equal to the best of the day and secured outright second, four shots clear of Grahame Stinson (74) in third with Stolz (72), Murray Lott (74) and Brendan Chant (74) all tied for fourth.

The PGA Legends Tour returns to Australian shores this week for the inaugural Watson Leisure Centre Legends Classic at Coffs Harbour Golf Club on Friday.

Final scores and prizemoney

