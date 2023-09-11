Senior golfers battle it out at Royal Adelaide, the Grange and Kooyonga

Royal Adelaide winners Gale McPherson, David Alexander, Helen Pascoe and Greg Orvis

Leading in to the South Australian Senior Amateur locals and visitors have battled it out at top SA golf courses Royal Adelaide, the Grange and Kooyonga. Reports by John Anderson.

 

Locals and Visitors Battle at Royal Adelaide

Monday 28 August 2023, the SASOOM moved to the second of the sand-belt venues with the opportunity to play Royal Adelaide attracting a strong field of 93 players including many from interstate including a number of new faces who were most welcome and added to the strength of the competition.

 

Senior Men

Good weather and a nice course length and set-up for Senior golf saw some excellent scoring particularly from the Senior Men’s section where David Alexander from Royal Perth showed that he was comfortable on another Royal course in scoring a superb sub-par round of 70 to win from Davide Pateyjohns (Willunga) (72) – this David enjoying the expanse of RA to utilise his length of the tees. Accomplished SA country golfer Mark Pretty  was third with 75 a score also matched by Greg Rhodes (Coomealla).

Mike Jones (Kogarah NSW) also felt at-home with an excellent Nett 67 from David Alexander’s 69 and Pateyjohn’s 70.

 

Super Senior Men

An “80” was enough for another visitor, Greg Orvis (Thirteenth Beach) from long-time visitor to SA events, Ian McPherson (Joondalup) (82) and Andrew Curran (Mt Osmond) (84). A popular winner in the Super Senior’s Nett was the ever-persevering John Gilleade (Blackwood) (73) on a count-back from Peter Waters up from Mt Gambier in SA’s South-East. George Cleland (The Vines of Reynella) was third with 74.

 

Senior Women

A strong round from accomplished player Gale McPherson (Blackwood) (82/75) to win the Gross and Nett. Kim Burke (Shelly Beach) and Jill Hodge (Glenelg) (86 & 90) followed Gale in the Gross. In the Nett, place-getters were Amanda Heapy (The Vines) (76) from Kim Burke (81).

 

Super Senior Women

Helen Pascoe (Buninyong Vic) (91) won the Gross from visitor, June Ticknell (Trafalgar)and Blackwood’s Angela Masters (94’s). Briony Williams (Mt Osmond) (79) took the Nett from June Tickell (80) and Angela Masters (82).

Again, we thank Royal Adelaide for hosting the event and providing an opportunity for local SOOM contenders and our interstate visitors to test their games on this renowned course.

 

For full results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

David Alexander

Royal Perth

70

Greg Orvis

Thirteenth Beach

80

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

82

Helen Pascoe

Buninyong

91

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

72

Ian McPherson

Joondalup

82

Kim Burke

Shelly Beach

86

June Tickell

Trafalgar

94

Mark Pretty

Millicent

75

Andrew Curran

Mt Osmond

84

Jillian Hodge

Glenelg

90

Angela Masters

Blackwood

94

Gregory Rhodes

Coomealla

75

Paul Bray

Metropolitan

85

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

91

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

108

Mike Jones

Kogarah

76

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

85

Lyn Banks

Scone

93

Trish White

Blackwood

125

Andrew Brown

Royal Perth

76

Paul Treloar

Gisborne

86

Josephine Ricourt

Glenelg

98

Elizabeth Alston

Winchelsea

133

Nigel Barnes

Wanneroo

77

John Keogh

Glenelg

86

Marianne Stoettrup

Gisborne

102

 

 

 

Glen McGough

Blackwood

78

Peter Waters

Mt Gambier

87

Irene Harms

Mt Osmond

105

 

 

 

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

78

George Cleland

The Vines

87

Julie Wheeler

Blackwood

106

 

 

 

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

Mike Jones

Kogarah

67

John Gilleade

Blackwood

73

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

75

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

79

David Alexander

Royal Perth

69

Peter Waters

Mt Gambier

73

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

76

June Tickell

Trafalgar

80

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

70

George Cleland

The Vines

74

Kim Burke

Shelly Beach

81

Angela Masters

Blackwood

82

Edwin Cole

Nudgee

73

Andrew Curran

Mt Osmond

75

Irene Harms

Mt Osmond

83

Helen Pascoe

Buninyong

86

Mark Pretty

Millicent

74

Chris Claxton

Blackwood

76

Lyn Banks

Scone

83

Trish White

Blackwood

93

Boyd Austin

Thaxted Park

74

Paul Treloar

Gisborne

77

Jillian Hodge

Glenelg

84

Elizabeth Alston

Winchelsea

106

Andrew Brown

Royal Perth

75

Andrew Hodge

Glenelg

77

Josephine Ricourt

Glenelg

85

 

 

 

Paul Quintel

Grange

75

Ian McPherson

Joondalup

78

Julie Wheeler

Blackwood

90

 

 

 

Alexander MacPherson

Golfer Social Club

75

Paul Bray

Metropolitan

78

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

90

 

 

 

 

 

Exciting Finish at Grange/Kooyonga

Cath Stolz with Kooyonga captain Zoee Dolling

Thursday 31/8/2023 and Friday 1/9/2023 saw the 2-round Grange/Kooyonga rounds of the SA Senior Order of Merit with full strength field of 120 players with many interstate contributing to a high quality group of contenders for this Nationally ranked event at two of Adelaide’s top sand-belt courses.

Perfect golfing conditions and, as is always the case, some went well and others found difficulties with the demands of the courses. Scores seemed higher at Kooyonga but maybe the early morning shot-gun start contributes to this as both courses were similarly well set-up for a senior tournament of its statue.

 

Senior/Super Senior Women

A combined field for this event with Cath Stolz (Tuggerah Lakes) a clear winner in the Gross 158 (76, 82) from Jill Hodge (Glenelg) (165 – 80, 95) with Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) 3 strokes further back. Cath also took the Nett (148) but only by one shot from June Tickell (Trafalgar) with Jill Hodge (153) third.

 

 

Senior Men

Kooyonga Captain Zoee Dolling with Warwick Oxenford and Andrew Brown

This is where the excitement came with Andrew Brown (Royal Perth – part of a strong WA contingent) and Warwick Oxenford (Brisbane GC) both shooting 153’s. Andrew taking the day at Grange with an under-par 71 but faltered at Kooyonga (82) to Warwick’s 79 and 74.

The Rules of the event required a play-off but plane flight schedules and the presentation lunch did not provide sufficient time and Warwick generously conceded such that the trophy and prizes went to Andrew. (SOOM points, of course were equally divided).

Mark Allen From Drouin, was third with consistent scores of 77 and 78 for 155.

Warwick got some consolation by winning the Nett (145) from David Schirripa (147) who had the advantage of holding Grange and Kooyonga membership. Andrew Brown  (149) took third.

 

Super Senior Men

Doug Cullam from Monash with 156 (75, 81) was a clear winner from Dean Harris (Glenelg) (161 – 82, 79). Dean has been a long-time top golfer in SA and it was good to seeing in both participating and performing well. The omni-present Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully –  81,82) tied with a welcome visitor in Ian McPherson (Joondalup (83, 80) on 163.

In the Nett, Chris Claxton (Blackwood) surprised himself with a very consistent 148 (74, 74) from Mike Richards and Ross Robertson from Coomealla – 150 to 152.

The event concluded with an excellent lunch and presentation including the perpetual trophies for the best overall men and women. Overall, a very good event on two challenging and superbly presented courses.

For full results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors- Gross

Women’s – Gross

 

Total

Grange East

Kooyonga

 

 

Total

Grange East

Kooyonga

 

 

Total

Grange East

Kooyonga

 

Andrew Brown

153

71

82

Royal Perth

Douglas Cullam

156

75

81

Monash

Cath Stolz

158

76

82

Tuggerah Lakes

Warwick Oxenford

153

79

74

Brisbane

Deane Harris

161

82

79

Glenelg

Jillian Hodge

165

80

85

Glenelg

Mark Allen

155

77

78

Drouin

Michael Richards

163

81

82

Tea Tree Gully

Helen Pascoe

168

85

83

Buninyong

Gregory Rhodes

155

81

74

Coomealla

Ian McPherson

163

83

80

Joondalup

Jacquelin Morgan

168

83

85

Monash

Douglas Cullam

156

75

81

Monash

Ross Robertson

175

86

89

Cooomealla

Kim Burke

168

80

88

Tuggerah Lakes

Nicholas Wake

157

79

78

Glenelg

Eric Lane

175

85

90

Grange

Alison Gatland

170

84

86

Monash

Nigel Barnes

158

81

77

Wanneroo

Michael Burke

176

86

90

Tuggerah Lakes

June Tickell

177

90

87

Trafalgar

Adam Cornell

158

76

82

Royal Sydney

Chris Claxton

177

88

89

Blackwood

Gale MacPherson

177

91

86

Blackwood

David Schirripa

159

80

79

Grange

Peter Moyle

177

91

86

Ocean Shores

Lorraine Theofanis

178

86

92

Mornington

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s – Nett

Warwick Oxenford

145

75

70

Brisbane

Chris Claxton

148

74

74

Blackwood

Cath Stolz

148

71

77

Tuggerah Lakes

David Schirripa

147

74

73

Grange

Michael Richards

150

75

75

Tea Tree Gully

June Tickell

149

76

73

Trafalgar

Andrew Brown

149

69

80

Royal Perth

Ross Robertson

152

75

77

Coomealla

Jillian Hodge

153

74

79

Glenelg

Glenn Marr

150

72

78

Coomealla

Ian McPherson

153

78

75

Joondalup

Kathryn Hender

154

73

81

The Vines

Steve Osborn

151

77

74

Grange

Michael Burke

153

75

78

Tuggerah Lakes

Lorraine Theofanis

155

75

80

Mornington

Jeffrey Downs

151

72

79

Glenelg

Peter Moyle

153

79

74

Ocean Shores

Jo Ricourt

155

74

81

Glenelg

Nigel Barnes

152

75

70

Wanneroo

Douglas Cullam

154

74

80

Monash

Helen Pascoe

158

80

78

Buninyong

John Agar

152

74

78

Grange

Anthony Timmins

154

75

79

Kooyonga

Jacquelin Morgan

158

78

80

Monash

Mark Allen

153

76

77

Drouin

Ivan McKenzie

155

81

74

Coomealla

Kim Burke

158

71

77

Tuggerah Lakes

 

