Senior golfers battle it out at Royal Adelaide, the Grange and Kooyonga

Leading in to the South Australian Senior Amateur locals and visitors have battled it out at top SA golf courses Royal Adelaide, the Grange and Kooyonga. Reports by John Anderson.
Locals and Visitors Battle at Royal Adelaide
Monday 28 August 2023, the SASOOM moved to the second of the sand-belt venues with the opportunity to play Royal Adelaide attracting a strong field of 93 players including many from interstate including a number of new faces who were most welcome and added to the strength of the competition.
Senior Men
Good weather and a nice course length and set-up for Senior golf saw some excellent scoring particularly from the Senior Men’s section where David Alexander from Royal Perth showed that he was comfortable on another Royal course in scoring a superb sub-par round of 70 to win from Davide Pateyjohns (Willunga) (72) – this David enjoying the expanse of RA to utilise his length of the tees. Accomplished SA country golfer Mark Pretty was third with 75 a score also matched by Greg Rhodes (Coomealla).
Mike Jones (Kogarah NSW) also felt at-home with an excellent Nett 67 from David Alexander’s 69 and Pateyjohn’s 70.
Super Senior Men
An “80” was enough for another visitor, Greg Orvis (Thirteenth Beach) from long-time visitor to SA events, Ian McPherson (Joondalup) (82) and Andrew Curran (Mt Osmond) (84). A popular winner in the Super Senior’s Nett was the ever-persevering John Gilleade (Blackwood) (73) on a count-back from Peter Waters up from Mt Gambier in SA’s South-East. George Cleland (The Vines of Reynella) was third with 74.
Senior Women
A strong round from accomplished player Gale McPherson (Blackwood) (82/75) to win the Gross and Nett. Kim Burke (Shelly Beach) and Jill Hodge (Glenelg) (86 & 90) followed Gale in the Gross. In the Nett, place-getters were Amanda Heapy (The Vines) (76) from Kim Burke (81).
Super Senior Women
Helen Pascoe (Buninyong Vic) (91) won the Gross from visitor, June Ticknell (Trafalgar)and Blackwood’s Angela Masters (94’s). Briony Williams (Mt Osmond) (79) took the Nett from June Tickell (80) and Angela Masters (82).
Again, we thank Royal Adelaide for hosting the event and providing an opportunity for local SOOM contenders and our interstate visitors to test their games on this renowned course.
For full results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/
Men’s Senior – Gross
Men’s Super Seniors – Gross
Women’s Seniors – Gross
Women’s Super Seniors – Gross
David Alexander
Royal Perth
70
Greg Orvis
|
Thirteenth Beach
80
Gale MacPherson
|
Blackwood
82
Helen Pascoe
|
Buninyong
91
David Pateyjohns
|
Willunga
|
72
Ian McPherson
|
Joondalup
|
82
Kim Burke
|
Shelly Beach
86
June Tickell
|
Trafalgar
94
Mark Pretty
|
Millicent
75
Andrew Curran
|
Mt Osmond
|
84
Jillian Hodge
|
Glenelg
|
90
Angela Masters
|
Blackwood
94
Gregory Rhodes
|
Coomealla
|
75
Paul Bray
|
Metropolitan
|
85
Amanda Heapy
|
The Vines
|
91
Briony Williams
|
Mt Osmond
|
108
Mike Jones
|
Kogarah
|
76
Michael Richards
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
85
Lyn Banks
|
Scone
|
93
Trish White
|
Blackwood
|
125
Andrew Brown
|
Royal Perth
|
76
Paul Treloar
|
Gisborne
|
86
Josephine Ricourt
|
Glenelg
|
98
Elizabeth Alston
|
Winchelsea
|
133
Nigel Barnes
|
Wanneroo
|
77
John Keogh
|
Glenelg
|
86
Marianne Stoettrup
|
Gisborne
|
102
Glen McGough
|
Blackwood
|
78
Peter Waters
|
Mt Gambier
|
87
Irene Harms
|
Mt Osmond
|
105
Nicholas Wake
|
Glenelg
|
78
George Cleland
|
The Vines
|
87
Julie Wheeler
|
Blackwood
|
106
Men’s Senior – Nett
Men’s Super Seniors – Nett
Women’s Seniors – Nett
Women’s Super Seniors – Nett
Mike Jones
|
Kogarah
|
67
John Gilleade
|
Blackwood
|
73
Gale MacPherson
|
Blackwood
|
75
Briony Williams
|
Mt Osmond
|
79
David Alexander
|
Royal Perth
|
69
Peter Waters
|
Mt Gambier
|
73
Amanda Heapy
|
The Vines
|
76
June Tickell
|
Trafalgar
|
80
David Pateyjohns
|
Willunga
|
70
George Cleland
|
The Vines
|
74
Kim Burke
|
Shelly Beach
|
81
Angela Masters
|
Blackwood
|
82
Edwin Cole
|
Nudgee
|
73
Andrew Curran
|
Mt Osmond
|
75
Irene Harms
|
Mt Osmond
|
83
Helen Pascoe
|
Buninyong
|
86
Mark Pretty
|
Millicent
|
74
Chris Claxton
|
Blackwood
|
76
Lyn Banks
|
Scone
|
83
Trish White
|
Blackwood
|
93
Boyd Austin
|
Thaxted Park
|
74
Paul Treloar
|
Gisborne
|
77
Jillian Hodge
|
Glenelg
|
84
Elizabeth Alston
|
Winchelsea
|
106
Andrew Brown
|
Royal Perth
|
75
Andrew Hodge
|
Glenelg
|
77
Josephine Ricourt
|
Glenelg
|
85
Paul Quintel
|
Grange
|
75
Ian McPherson
|
Joondalup
|
78
Julie Wheeler
|
Blackwood
|
90
Alexander MacPherson
|
Golfer Social Club
|
75
Paul Bray
|
Metropolitan
|
78
Kathryn Hender
|
The Vines
|
90
Exciting Finish at Grange/Kooyonga
Thursday 31/8/2023 and Friday 1/9/2023 saw the 2-round Grange/Kooyonga rounds of the SA Senior Order of Merit with full strength field of 120 players with many interstate contributing to a high quality group of contenders for this Nationally ranked event at two of Adelaide’s top sand-belt courses.
Perfect golfing conditions and, as is always the case, some went well and others found difficulties with the demands of the courses. Scores seemed higher at Kooyonga but maybe the early morning shot-gun start contributes to this as both courses were similarly well set-up for a senior tournament of its statue.
Senior/Super Senior Women
A combined field for this event with Cath Stolz (Tuggerah Lakes) a clear winner in the Gross 158 (76, 82) from Jill Hodge (Glenelg) (165 – 80, 95) with Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) 3 strokes further back. Cath also took the Nett (148) but only by one shot from June Tickell (Trafalgar) with Jill Hodge (153) third.
Senior Men
This is where the excitement came with Andrew Brown (Royal Perth – part of a strong WA contingent) and Warwick Oxenford (Brisbane GC) both shooting 153’s. Andrew taking the day at Grange with an under-par 71 but faltered at Kooyonga (82) to Warwick’s 79 and 74.
The Rules of the event required a play-off but plane flight schedules and the presentation lunch did not provide sufficient time and Warwick generously conceded such that the trophy and prizes went to Andrew. (SOOM points, of course were equally divided).
Mark Allen From Drouin, was third with consistent scores of 77 and 78 for 155.
Warwick got some consolation by winning the Nett (145) from David Schirripa (147) who had the advantage of holding Grange and Kooyonga membership. Andrew Brown (149) took third.
Super Senior Men
Doug Cullam from Monash with 156 (75, 81) was a clear winner from Dean Harris (Glenelg) (161 – 82, 79). Dean has been a long-time top golfer in SA and it was good to seeing in both participating and performing well. The omni-present Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully – 81,82) tied with a welcome visitor in Ian McPherson (Joondalup (83, 80) on 163.
In the Nett, Chris Claxton (Blackwood) surprised himself with a very consistent 148 (74, 74) from Mike Richards and Ross Robertson from Coomealla – 150 to 152.
The event concluded with an excellent lunch and presentation including the perpetual trophies for the best overall men and women. Overall, a very good event on two challenging and superbly presented courses.
For full results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/
Men’s Senior – Gross
Men’s Super Seniors- Gross
Women’s – Gross
Andrew Brown
|
153
71
|
82
Royal Perth
|
Douglas Cullam
|
156
|
75
|
81
Monash
|
Cath Stolz
|
158
|
76
|
82
Tuggerah Lakes
|
Warwick Oxenford
|
153
|
79
|
74
Brisbane
|
Deane Harris
|
161
|
82
|
79
Glenelg
|
Jillian Hodge
|
165
|
80
|
85
Glenelg
|
Mark Allen
|
155
|
77
|
78
Drouin
|
Michael Richards
|
163
|
81
|
82
Tea Tree Gully
|
Helen Pascoe
|
168
|
85
|
83
Buninyong
|
Gregory Rhodes
|
155
|
81
|
74
Coomealla
|
Ian McPherson
|
163
|
83
|
80
Joondalup
|
Jacquelin Morgan
|
168
|
83
|
85
Monash
|
Douglas Cullam
|
156
|
75
|
81
Monash
|
Ross Robertson
|
175
|
86
|
89
Cooomealla
|
Kim Burke
|
168
|
80
|
88
Tuggerah Lakes
|
Nicholas Wake
|
157
|
79
|
78
Glenelg
|
Eric Lane
|
175
|
85
|
90
Grange
|
Alison Gatland
|
170
|
84
|
86
Monash
|
Nigel Barnes
|
158
|
81
|
77
Wanneroo
|
Michael Burke
|
176
|
86
|
90
Tuggerah Lakes
|
June Tickell
|
177
|
90
|
87
Trafalgar
|
Adam Cornell
|
158
|
76
|
82
Royal Sydney
|
Chris Claxton
|
177
|
88
|
89
Blackwood
|
Gale MacPherson
|
177
|
91
|
86
Blackwood
|
David Schirripa
|
159
|
80
|
79
Grange
|
Peter Moyle
|
177
|
91
|
86
Ocean Shores
|
Lorraine Theofanis
|
178
|
86
|
92
Mornington
|
Men’s Senior – Nett
Men’s Super Seniors – Nett
Women’s – Nett
Warwick Oxenford
|
145
|
75
|
70
Brisbane
|
Chris Claxton
|
148
|
74
|
74
Blackwood
|
Cath Stolz
|
148
|
71
|
77
Tuggerah Lakes
|
David Schirripa
|
147
|
74
|
73
Grange
|
Michael Richards
|
150
|
75
|
75
Tea Tree Gully
|
June Tickell
|
149
|
76
|
73
Trafalgar
|
Andrew Brown
|
149
|
69
|
80
Royal Perth
|
Ross Robertson
|
152
|
75
|
77
Coomealla
|
Jillian Hodge
|
153
|
74
|
79
Glenelg
|
Glenn Marr
|
150
|
72
|
78
Coomealla
|
Ian McPherson
|
153
|
78
|
75
Joondalup
|
Kathryn Hender
|
154
|
73
|
81
The Vines
|
Steve Osborn
|
151
|
77
|
74
Grange
|
Michael Burke
|
153
|
75
|
78
Tuggerah Lakes
|
Lorraine Theofanis
|
155
|
75
|
80
Mornington
|
Jeffrey Downs
|
151
|
72
|
79
Glenelg
|
Peter Moyle
|
153
|
79
|
74
Ocean Shores
|
Jo Ricourt
|
155
|
74
|
81
Glenelg
|
Nigel Barnes
|
152
|
75
|
70
Wanneroo
|
Douglas Cullam
|
154
|
74
|
80
Monash
|
Helen Pascoe
|
158
|
80
|
78
Buninyong
|
John Agar
|
152
|
74
|
78
Grange
|
Anthony Timmins
|
154
|
75
|
79
Kooyonga
|
Jacquelin Morgan
|
158
|
78
|
80
Monash
|
Mark Allen
|
153
|
76
|
77
Drouin
|
Ivan McKenzie
|
155
|
81
|
74
Coomealla
|
Kim Burke
|
158
|
71
|
77
Tuggerah Lakes