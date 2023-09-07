World Sand Greens a hit for regional NSW

Australia’s best professional golfers and elite amateur stars are set to test their games in a way very few have ever done, with Golf NSW thrilled to announce the Inaugural World Sand Greens Championships for Men and Women in 2024.

To be contested at Walcha Golf Club in the New England area from April 9 to 10, the Women’s World Sand Greens Championship is likely to attract plenty of interest with a purse of $140,000 on offer.

Then, from September 28 to 29th, 2024, the beautiful Binalong Golf Club in the Yass Valley will host the Men’s World Sand Greens Champ. Like the Women’s tournament, it too will carry a purse of $140,000.

Both tournaments will be broadcast live. Golf NSW will partner with the Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), The Home of Sport, to Livestream the final round of both on the Golf NSW website, social media, and via the SEN App.

Olivia Wilson, General Manager – Golf at Golf NSW, said the concept of playing two professional tournaments on sand surfaces was a first in Australia, and certain to attract a lot of interest, from both local and overseas competitors.

“Playing and putting on sand greens is a very different experience for many players, with two impressive purses on offer, interest should be high.”

Ms Wilson said the style of play required to compete on sand greens took some adjusting, but expected those new to the concept would adapt quickly.

“There are some fundamental differences in landing approach shots and how to ‘smooth’ a putting line in the most effective way.

“If a player has doubts on what to do, there will be plenty of locals ready to offer free advice on the correct way to chip, smooth a line and even hole a putt,” Ms Wilson added.

Nick Dastey, Tournaments Director Australasia, said it’s an exciting opportunity to showcase the distinct style of golf.

“The PGA Tour of Australasia looks forward to the World Sand Greens Championship coming to life in late September 2024.

“Our unique country provides for various course and weather conditions across the vast lands we play. Sand greens golf will provide for a very different test to play a professional event on and one I am sure will showcase the creative talents our players possess.

The World Sand Greens Championship will be a great way to kick-start what is sure to be a huge 2024/25 Summer of Golf.”

WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn shared her excitement for the upcoming golfing spectacle.

“The WPGA Tour are very much looking forward to having the World Sand Greens Championship on our schedule from 2024.

“All golf is golf, and this new and innovative event will provide our players and international visitors with a completely different test of golf from what they are used to.

“Sand greens golf plays an important part in Australia’s golfing landscape, especially in rural communities, and it will be great to showcase this side of our game.”

The 2024 World Sand Greens Championships is proudly supported by Destination NSW, the tourism and major events agency for the NSW Government.



FAST FACTS:

Women’s World Sand Greens Championship

Date: April 10th to 11th, 2024

Purse: $140,000

Course Par: 71 (Red)

Length: 5389 m (Red Tees)



Walcha Golf Club: regarded as one of NSW’s best sand greens courses. Just one hour east of Tamworth and 3/4 hour from Armidale, the town is halfway between Sydney and Brisbane.

More info: https://www.golfnsw.org.au/golf-clubs/walcha-golf-club/

Men’s World Sand Greens Championship

Date: September 28 to 29th, 2024

Purse: $140,000

Course Par: 70 (Blue)

Length: 5280 m (Blue Tees)

Binalong Golf Club: Just an hour from Canberra, the club has a long and rich history dating to 1857. The 18-hole layout is a picturesque mix of holes with some long par threes but reachable par fives.

More info: https://www.golfnsw.org.au/golf-clubs/binalong-golf-club/

STORY: KASS ROGAN | GOLF NSW