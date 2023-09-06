Gole and Lucas prevail at SA Senior Amateur

Top senior amateur golfers from across the country endured three windy days at Kingston SE Golf Club this week, with fast rolling greens adding to the challenging conditions.

Both the men’s and women’s championships were close affairs, with the lead seesawing in both over the 54-holes.

Recent World Number One Amateur, and defending champion, Nadene Gole (Victoria Golf Club) proved too strong, finishing at 16-over par to hold off runner-up Cath Stolz (Shelly Beach Golf Club) by three shots.

When asked how she was feeling after the win;

“Exhausted!”, said Gole.

The win, and successful defence of her title this week, caps off an incredible 12 months for Gole. In her short career on the Senior Amateur scene, Gole has reached World Number One, had multiple wins, and competed in several international events.

“Personally, I’ve grown a lot…. And with my golf I’ve been able to decide to make changes for the better”, said Gole.

Gole will be heading to the Victorian Senior Amateur next week to again defend her title, before heading to the US Senior Amateur.

Top senior amateurs, Michael Lucas (Harvey Golf Club) and Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah Golf Club) traded the lead in the men’s championship across the three days, and still could not be separated after 54-holes.

Tied at 9-over par, Lucas prevailed after the first playoff hole, a satisfying win for the 2021 WA Senior Amateur champion.

“When I won the WA Senior, that came out of the blue… this win has a very similar feeling”, said Lucas.

“In the playoff I probably hit the three best shots of my week and the two best putts… I just felt so relaxed”.

Original Information: Patrick Taylor | GOLF AUSTRALIA