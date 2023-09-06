Hickory champs conquer Melbourne Sandbelt

Players from Australia, New Zealand and Japan have battled for the Australian Hickory Shaft Championship at some iconic Melbourne Sandbelt golf courses this week.

For the first time the Asia Pacific Championship was also held in conjunction with the national titles, this year gracing the historic fairways of Woodlands and Kingston Heath. two courses not unaccustomed to hosting golfers boasting traditional golfing attire and hickory shafted golf clubs.

After 36 holes, New Zealand’s Catherine Palmer, playing with hickory clubs for full rounds for the first time, and local Richard Macafee were crowned champions, with Macafee setting a new scoring record of 148 across the two days play.

Macafee, a long-time member of Kingston Heath, has a fast-growing passion for hickory golf.

“I finally got my own [hickory] clubs, and to play with my own set was unbelievable… I’ll be doing it a lot more now”, he said.

If playing with hickory clubs wasn’t challenge enough, players were faced with fierce wind and rain on both days, making course management more important than ever.

“On the Sandbelt, you’ve just got to stay out of the bunkers,” said Macafee.

“When you’re using hickory mashies, the bunkers are real hazards. You haven’t got 60-degree lob wedge to get it out.”

The first day at Woodlands was Palmer’s first full round with hickory clubs, but she didn’t let that stop her take out the women’s title with an impressive score of 169.

“Back home in Christchurch, I’d just been playing nine holes, and on these fast and firm courses, it made it a lot more challenging,” said Palmer.

While Macafee benefited from the home course advantage this week, Palmer has her sights on the New Zealand Hickory Open at her home course in Christchurch next March.

This week marked another successful event organised by the Australian Golf Heritage Society and the Golf Society of Australia, alongside the Society of Hickory Golfers, who continue to celebrate golf’s origins and rich tradition.

Original information: Patrick Taylor | Golf Australia