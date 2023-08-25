A Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic Adventure: A Day on the Greens (and in the bunkers!)

After a many years long golfing hiatus and overcoming some serious injury issues “average” senior golfer MIKE SEARLES has bounced back in a big way, with a fun and adventure filled day at the Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic. His report follows:

G’day, fellow golf enthusiast!

If you’re a senior golfer like me, hunting for inspiration, adventure, and authentic golf yarns — this is for you.

Picture this: a crisp August morning, and sixty-two senior golfers gathered on Royal Melbourne’s West Course for the Vic Seniors Classic 2023. Here’s the story of how it all went down…

Before anything else, I mustered the guts to jump in. Ever heard of “imposter syndrome”? Trust me, I was its best mate. But the requirements were clear: age 55+ (I’m a proud 65-year-old), GA Handicap under 24.5 (18.5), and a $225 entry fee. Wait, $225? Given that Royal Melbourne’s green fees dance around $1000, caddy fee included, it was a no-brainer.

Fuelled by the temptation of playing a top-notch course for a quarter of the fee, I submitted my application without hesitation. Before I knew it, my name adorned the list of players.

As the day approached, I was geared up to tackle the Royal Melbourne challenge.

The 8 am shotgun start meant groups teed off from various holes. I found myself at the 11th tee, flanked by two fierce competitors: Peter (Daily Handicap 1) and Damian (12). Yours truly? A modest 20.

Standing over the ball, knees a tad wobbly, I swung that driver. The ball sailed gracefully, landing centre fairway, while their shots had taken a wilder route into the rough. The lesson? ‘How near,’ not ‘how far’.

Now, let’s talk about those Royal Melbourne greens. Rumour had it, they were “super fast”. Super fast? Imagine sliding a ball across your kitchen’s polished tiles — yep, that rapid.

Around the course, bunkers became my stern mentors — big, deep, and oh-so unforgiving.

Post 18 holes, scorecards were in, followed by the triumphant crowning of winners over lunch.

Rodney Ware (75 gross) and Kevin Naismith (81 gross) led in men’s gross, while Wayne Moon (72 net) and Craig Lonsdale (73 net) dominated the net division. Melinda Crawford (16, scratch stableford) and Louise Yuen (29 handicap points) shone in the women’s.

Kudos to winners, fellow players, Royal Melbourne and Golf Australia for the unforgettable day.

By the way, can you see yourself on those hallowed Royal Melbourne greens? If your inner golfer nods, I’m your cheerleader. Consider joining me for the 2024 Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic.

And as I wrap up, let me leave you with the timeless words of the legendary Peter Thomson: “Golf is a game of how near, not how far”.

Until next time, keep those swings buttery, putts steadfast, and steer clear of those tricky bunkers.

PS: My result? T43rd (net) among the 48 male players. Next time I’ll be swinging even better.

About the Writer: Mike Searles is a Melbourne retiree who’s living the golfing dream.

Mike Searles previous ASG stories: