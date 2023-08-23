Aussie Golf Legends returning to light up Thurgoona

Some of the biggest names in Australian Golf over the past 30 years will be on show when the $120,000 NSW Senior Open returns to Albury this October.

Heading into its fifth edition at the Thurgoona Golf & Country Club Resort, the 54-hole tournament, running from October 27th to the 29th, 2023, has been a popular addition to the SParms Legends Tour.

And in a first for the event, Golf NSW, in partnership with The Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), will be live broadcasting the final round of this year’s tournament.

Graeme Phillipson, Golf NSW Chief Operating Officer, said he was thrilled to see the event back in Albury and being beamed live for the first time.

“Golf NSW and the PGA of Australia are elated to bring the NSW Senior Open back to the Albury Region,” Mr Phillipson said. “The local sporting public has supported this championship from the beginning, and with this year’s event to be broadcast for the first time, fans across Australia will get to see what a wonderful venue Thurgoona is, and how popular the tournament has become.”

“It is a pleasure to continue to return to a venue and city where everyone involved around the tournament, including the players, officials and staff, have been so warmly received.”

“Golf is the number one pastime Australia-wide for those over 50, and the popularity of tournaments like the NSW Senior Open assist us in promoting the game as the ideal recreational activity for young and old,” Mr Phillipson added.

The 2023 Championship is expected to feature many of the greats of Australasian Golf, including:

Peter Senior – a 21-time winner on the Aussie tour and a four-time winner in Europe.

Peter Lonard – a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour of Australasia and a US & European Tour winner.

Andre Stolz – current leader of the SParms Legends Tour Order of Merit.

Michael Long – the 2018 Champ and a multiple winner on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

Other notables and past champions expected to play include Peter O’Malley, Michael Harwood, Grant Kenny, and 2019 Champ Brad Burns.

Richard Green, the 2022 Champion, who graduated to the lucrative US Champions Tour, could be back to defend. His presence, however, will be known at the end of his US Legends Tour commitments.

SParms PGA Legends Tour coordinator Andy Rogers said the tour welcomed the opportunity to return to Thurgoona.

“We’re absolutely rapt to be coming back to Thurgoona,” said Rogers. “The players are so familiar with the place and so familiar with the area. It’s a fantastic course and a perfect fit for a tournament that’s a really important part of our schedule.”

The fan experience at this year’s tournament will allow unparalleled access. Spectators can walk the fairways beside their favourite players and see golf played at its best.

“There won’t be a better opportunity for sports fans in the Albury Region to get up close and personal to witness the legends in action,” Adam Fitzgerald, General Manager of the Thurgoona Country Club Resort, said.

EVENT FACTS:

Host Venue- Thurgoona Country Club Resort.

The Thurgoona Country Club Resort is a par 72, 18-hole championship course measuring 6372 metres. A Peter Thomson & Mike Wolveridge-design, the course features couch fairways and large bent grass greens.

Tournament Dates: 27-29 October 2023 (54 holes)

Website: www.nswsenioropen.com.au

Prize Fund: AUD 120,000

Field Size: 120 players consisting of:

82 players from the 2022 Legends Tour exemption categories

1 player from Asian Senior Tour

32 amateurs from Golf NSW exemption categories

Five professional pre-qualifying positions

Past Champions:

2022: Richard Green (VIC)

2020: Brad Burns (QLD)

2019: Michael Long (NZL)

2018: Grant Kenny (NSW)

STORY SOURCE: DAVID TEASE | GOLF NSW