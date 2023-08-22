South Australian senior golfers flock to Victor Harbor

By
Contributor
-
Mark Eaton, Angela Masters, Paul Gregory and Gail MacPherson

Monday 14 August 2023 saw Senior golfers assemble at the picturesque Victor Harbor Golf Club located on the coast of the Fleurieu Peninsula some 80kms south of Adelaide.

It was great to see a big field of 71 starters for the event, sponsored by My Care Solutions (Home Care Package Services), after last year’s field being significantly down on numbers for this popular venue – maybe another perfect late Autumn day helped.

 

Senior Men

Order of Merit leader Paul Gregory (the Vines of Reynella) extended his substantial lead with another series win in the Gross but only on a countback from last round’s winner Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge). Paul and Mark both returning 75’s.

Boyd Austin (80) (Thaxted Park) and Wallace Long (81) (Royal Adelaide) filled the placings.

Nett went to Boyd Austin with an excellent 70 with Wallace and Simon Pritchard (Mt Osmond) shootings Nett 71’s.

 

Super Senior Men

A first series win for Mark Eaton (SA Taxis GC) had a great day winning both the Gross and the Nett with 82/72. Lindasy elliott (Kooyonga) was an unlucky second on countback in the Gross with Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) featuring as always with an 85.

Placegetters in the Nett were Elliott (73) and Taras Muller (Grange) (74).

 

Senior Women

Small field in this category with low handicapper Gail McPherson (Blackwood) (87) winning the Gross from Tonia Ross (Glenelg) (90) and the consistent Jo Ricourt (Glenelg) (91).

Jo was rewarded in the Nett with (78) a countback win from Susan Osborne (Royal Adelaide) from Tonia Ross (79).

 

Super Senior Women

Normal order restored here after a quiet period with leading SA’s leading Senior lady, Angela Masters, turning the day’s best Gross and Nett scores (84/73). Locals filled the placings in the Gross – Sue Bartel (98), Sue Bastian (100) and Sandra Bevan (102).

Place getters in the Nett were Rosslyn Richardson (Victor Harbor) (76) from Briony Williams (Mt Osmond) and local Heather Haselgrove (77’s).

 

REPORT BY JOHN ANDERSON

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

Paul Gregory                    

The Vines

75

Mark Eaton

SA Taxi

82

Gale MacPherson   

Blackwood   

87

Angela Masters

Blackwood  

84

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

75

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga       

82

Tonia Ross 

Glenelg     

90

Sue Bartel 

 Victor Harbor   

98

Boyd Austin

Thaxted Park

80

Michael Richards 

Tea Tree Gully

85

Josephine Ricourt 

Glenelg       

91

Sue Bastian  

 Victor Harbor 

100

Wallace Long                  

Royal Adelaide

81

Peter Bond

Victor Harbor 

87

Susan Osborne

Royal Adelaide

95

Sandra Bevan

Victor Harbor 

102

Nigel Turner

Links Lady Bay

83

Eric Lane 

Grange        

88

Julie Wheeler

Blackwood     

98

Dianne Cottrell

Blackwood    

103

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

86

Dean Towill

Victor Harbor 

89

Jill Sommerlad

Blackwood

110

Rosalie Lillecrapp

Victor Harbor 

104

Simon Pritchard

Mt Osmond

86

Thomas Schonfeldt

Glenelg    

91

Jue Brown

Blackwood      

124

Judith Hamilton  

 Victor Harbor   

104

Grant Trueman 

Victor Harbor

87

Keith Bowen  

West Lakes  

91

Lynn Pitt 

Victor Harbor   

133

Nicky Govan 

 Blackwood     

105

Shane Amor

Grange

88

Michael Hogben

Aston Hills

92

Jody Seelander

Grange

135

Kathy Saint   

 Blackwood      

105

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

Boyd Austin

Thaxted Park

70

Mark Eaton

SA Taxi

72

Josephine Ricourt

Glenelg     

78

Angela Masters

Blackwood

73

Wallace Long   

Royal Adelaide

71

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga     

73

Susan Osborne

Royal Adelaide

78

Rosslyn Richardson 

 Victor Harbor

76

Simon Pritchard

Mt Osmond     

71

Taras Mular

Grange       

74

Tonia Ross

Glenelg         

79

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

77

Paul Gregory

The Vines

72

Thomas Schonfeldt 

Glenelg       

75

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood     

80

Heather Haselgrove 

 Victor Harbor

77

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge 

72

Trevor Kelly 

West Lakes    

75

Julie Wheeler   

Blackwood       

83

Sue Bartel 

 Victor Harbor

78

Kai Chen

Victor Harbor 

77

Phil King 

Charlestown  

77

Jill Sommerlad

Blackwood     

83

Kathy Saint 

 Blackwood

78

Nigel Turner

Links Lady Bay

79

Peter Bond

Victor Harbor

78

Jue Brown

Blackwood       

90

Sandra Bevan

Victor Harbor

80

Christopher Rudd

Mt Osmond       

79

Michael Richards  

Tea Tree Gully

80

Lynn Pitt

Victor Harbor   

95

Annie Gower

Grange

80

Shane Amor

Grange        

80

Eric Lane 

Grange        

80

Jody Seelander

Grange

97

Nicky Govan 

 Blackwood

81

 

 

