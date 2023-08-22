South Australian senior golfers flock to Victor Harbor

Monday 14 August 2023 saw Senior golfers assemble at the picturesque Victor Harbor Golf Club located on the coast of the Fleurieu Peninsula some 80kms south of Adelaide.

It was great to see a big field of 71 starters for the event, sponsored by My Care Solutions (Home Care Package Services), after last year’s field being significantly down on numbers for this popular venue – maybe another perfect late Autumn day helped.

Senior Men

Order of Merit leader Paul Gregory (the Vines of Reynella) extended his substantial lead with another series win in the Gross but only on a countback from last round’s winner Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge). Paul and Mark both returning 75’s.

Boyd Austin (80) (Thaxted Park) and Wallace Long (81) (Royal Adelaide) filled the placings.

Nett went to Boyd Austin with an excellent 70 with Wallace and Simon Pritchard (Mt Osmond) shootings Nett 71’s.

Super Senior Men

A first series win for Mark Eaton (SA Taxis GC) had a great day winning both the Gross and the Nett with 82/72. Lindasy elliott (Kooyonga) was an unlucky second on countback in the Gross with Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) featuring as always with an 85.

Placegetters in the Nett were Elliott (73) and Taras Muller (Grange) (74).

Senior Women

Small field in this category with low handicapper Gail McPherson (Blackwood) (87) winning the Gross from Tonia Ross (Glenelg) (90) and the consistent Jo Ricourt (Glenelg) (91).

Jo was rewarded in the Nett with (78) a countback win from Susan Osborne (Royal Adelaide) from Tonia Ross (79).

Super Senior Women

Normal order restored here after a quiet period with leading SA’s leading Senior lady, Angela Masters, turning the day’s best Gross and Nett scores (84/73). Locals filled the placings in the Gross – Sue Bartel (98), Sue Bastian (100) and Sandra Bevan (102).

Place getters in the Nett were Rosslyn Richardson (Victor Harbor) (76) from Briony Williams (Mt Osmond) and local Heather Haselgrove (77’s).

REPORT BY JOHN ANDERSON