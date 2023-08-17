This one golf swing position should be coached to ALL golfers

I was a little surprised when I first watched this video and discovered the much vaunted critical swing position was – spoiler alert! – the finish position.

But then I recalled a great, and enlightening, golfing week a few years back in Melbourne when I spent days photographing the swings of average golfers at a national veterans championship then switched on the Thursday to following Adam Scott around Kingston Heath at an Australian Masters.

Understandably, there was a huge difference in the swings of Scott, Ian Poulter and the other top Australian and international golfers competing that week in the Masters, against the efforts of the vets down the road at the spectacular The National golf club.

As a photographer, and especially using a large telephoto lens, there was one stark difference in the swings of the two groups of golfers.

It was much, much easier taking a photo of Scott’s swing – and not just because he might be a tad more photogenic than your average vet – because he had a ‘pose’ at the end of it. At the end of his swing for some moments he is mostly motionless – probably looking down the fairway admiring his handiwork.

Most vets, most club golfers don’t have a ‘pose’…. half of them are falling over, which not only makes it very hard to get a decent photo of their swing in action, but has a big effect on the quality and consistency of their whole swing.

As long time golf coaches Sean Herron and Philip Sparks explain in this video, the finish position can be critical and is an often overlooked and un-coached means to an improved, effortless golf swing.

Many think that once you get to the ‘pose’ stage the swing is all over, but as Sparks and Herron say, being aware of the finish position gives you something to focus on “rather than all the technical nonsense.” It gives your swing a “destination’.

And it makes life easier for golf photographers.

[Note: Australian Veteran Golfers Union national championships are handicapped events so there are A, B, C and even D graders taking part. That week at The National when I became particularly focussed on finishing positions it was obvious that 99 percent of the time the lower the handicap the better the finish position – till you get to the scratch markers and they have the lovely ‘pose’.]