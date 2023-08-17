Peter Senior heads top Bribie Island Legends field

Aussie icon Peter Senior will headline a star-studded field of golfing greats when the Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am tees off at Bribie Island Golf Club on Friday.

A winner of 35 professional tournaments worldwide, Senior continues to contend for titles on the SParms PGA Legends Tour, his most recent win coming at the Fiji Legends Golf Classic in May.

Senior made history when, at 56 years of age, he fended off Adam Scott and Bryson DeChambeau to win the 2015 Australian Masters, completing an Australian ‘Triple Crown’ after his 50th birthday.

Joining Senior at Bribie Island Golf Club will be five-time PGA Tour of Australasia winner Terry Price, four-time SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit winner Brad Burns along with former Tour players David Diaz, John Wade and Mike Ferguson.

Supported by the City of Moreton Bay, the Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am will not only showcase some of Australian golf’s most accomplished players but Moreton Bay as a golfing destination.

“It’s no secret among the players that Moreton Bay is one of the most popular destinations that we visit on the SParms PGA Legends Tour,” said Legends Tour Coordinator, Andy Rogers.

“The area is blessed with some terrific golf courses, the welcome the players receive is always appreciated and the tournaments are invariably played in exceptional weather.

“I know the guys are excited to return on August 18 and we’re very appreciative that City of Moreton Bay gets behind the event so enthusiastically.”

City of Moreton Bay Mayor, Peter Flannery, warmly welcomes Australia’s golfing greats and golfing fans to the Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am.

“We’re proud supporters of sport and tourism, and the calibre of competition at this event highlights the quality of our sporting facilities and our excellence in hospitality,” Mayor Flannery said.

“I encourage players and golfing fans to explore our city while they are here; there’s so much to see and do in Moreton Bay.”

The Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am is the second PGA event supported by City of Moreton Bay.

Won by Michael Sim, the $70,000 Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am is one of the richest on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series and this year attracted a field normally reserved for four-round Tour events.

“Thanks to the support of City of Moreton Bay and other associated sponsors, this year’s Redcliffe Pro-Am had a real Tour-event feel to it,” adds adidas PGA Pro-Am Series Tournament Coordinator Garrett Skinner.

“Michael Sim is a former top-50 player in the world and the field was littered with Tour winners from the past few seasons.

“With the new Tour season now upon us, pro-ams such as Redcliffe hone the competitive instincts that players need to be a success at the highest level.”

City of Moreton Bay stretches from Brisbane’s northern suburbs up to Bribie Island. Golf courses in the Moreton Bay catchment include Redcliffe Golf Club, Bribie Island Golf Club, Pacific Harbour Golf and Country Club, Caboolture Golf Club and Wantima Country Club, home of 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith.

