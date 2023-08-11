SA Senior Order of Merit resumes at West Lakes

Report by John Anderson.

After the winter break, players were very pleased to see a sunny late-winter’s day for Round 8 of the South Australia Senior Order of Merit.

With the 2nd hole out of play for work on the green, the Par 5 13th was playing with a temporary green as a Par 4 and a Par 3 so the overall Par was reduced to 68.

As always, West Lakes presents a stern test with accuracy from the tee a premium and the excellent greens presenting challenges to the unwary.

Interestingly, all sections featured outstanding performances from the respective winners.

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors

Two Susan’s from Grange both playing their first SOOM event dominated this section taking first and second in both the Gross and the Nett. Susan Dob (83/69) from Susan Olsen (87/74).

Another first-timer, West Lakes member Diane Biebrick (89/74) took third in both the Gross and Nett.

Men’s Seniors

A dominating performance here with Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge) winning both Gross and Nett (69/65). Dean Horner (Westward Ho) also went well in both the Gross and Nett (74/68).

Order of Merit leader, Nick Wake (75) came third in the Gross and Sunny Ho (Mt Osmond) (69) took third in the Nett.

Men’s Super Seniors

Another player having a day-out was local Colin Andy (73/65) also a big winner in both the Gross and Nett. John Keogh (Glenelg) and Sam Robertson (MT Osmond) (79’s) were second and third in the Gross but well back from Colin.

Daylight in the Nett as well – Sam (71) with Roger Naracoorte, now a Super-Senior third with 72.

Men’s Senior – Gross Men’s Super Seniors – Gross Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Gross Mark Bolton Murray Bridge 69 Colin Andy West Lakes 73 Susan Dob Grange 83 Dean Worner Westward Ho 74 John Keogh Glenelg 79 Susan Olsen Grange 87 Nicholas Wake Glenelg 75 Sam Robertson Mt Osmond 79 Diane Biebrick West Lakes 89 Paul Gregory The Vines 76 Michael Richards Tea Tree Gully 81 Angela Masters Blackwood 92 David Schirripa Grange 76 Roger Pridmore Naracoorte 81 Josephine Ricourt Glenelg 93 Glen McGough Blackwood 77 John Zantvoort Aston Hills 82 Julie Wheeler Blackwood 96 Ken Gilbert West Lakes 77 Lindsay Elliott Kooyonga 82 Kathryn Hender The Vines 97 Sunny Ho Mt Osmond 78 Barry Davis Aston Hills 83 Dianne Cottrell Blackwood 97 Chris Hildyard Kooyonga 82 Brian Welsh Glenelg 84 Irene Harms Mt Osmond 98 Men’s Senior – Nett Men’s Super Seniors – Nett Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett Mark Bolton Murray Bridge 65 Colin Andy West Lakes 65 Susan Dob Grange 69 Dean Worner Westward Ho 68 Sam Robertson Mt Osmond 71 Susan Olsen Grange 74 Sunny Ho Mt Osmond 69 Roger Pridmore Naracoorte 72 Diane Biebrick West Lakes 74 Gavin Belcher West Lakes 69 Barry Davis Aston Hills 73 Nicky Govan Blackwood 75 David Schirripa Grange 71 Lindsay Elliott Kooyonga 74 Dianne Cottrell Blackwood 77 Domenic Romano West Lakes 71 John Keogh Glenelg 75 Irene Harms Mt Osmond 77 Ken Gilbert West Lakes 72 Michael Richards Tea Tree Gully 76 Helen Aylett Blackwood 78 Chris Hildyard Kooyonga 72 Alan Goodchild Aston Hills 76 Briony Williams Mt Osmond 78 Paul Gregory The Vines 73 Brian Welsh Glenelg 77 Josephine Ricourt Glenelg 79

Order of Merit Rankings > (Select SA OOM)