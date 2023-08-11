SA Senior Order of Merit resumes at West Lakes

Report by John Anderson.
After the winter break, players were very pleased to see a sunny late-winter’s day for Round 8 of the South Australia Senior Order of Merit.
With the 2nd hole out of play for work on the green, the Par 5 13th was playing with a temporary green as a Par 4 and a Par 3 so the overall Par was reduced to 68.
As always, West Lakes presents a stern test with accuracy from the tee a premium and the excellent greens presenting challenges to the unwary.
Interestingly, all sections featured outstanding performances from the respective winners.
Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors
Two Susan’s from Grange both playing their first SOOM event dominated this section taking first and second in both the Gross and the Nett. Susan Dob (83/69) from Susan Olsen (87/74).
Another first-timer, West Lakes member Diane Biebrick (89/74) took third in both the Gross and Nett.
Men’s Seniors
A dominating performance here with Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge) winning both Gross and Nett (69/65). Dean Horner (Westward Ho) also went well in both the Gross and Nett (74/68).
Order of Merit leader, Nick Wake (75) came third in the Gross and Sunny Ho (Mt Osmond) (69) took third in the Nett.
Men’s Super Seniors
Another player having a day-out was local Colin Andy (73/65) also a big winner in both the Gross and Nett. John Keogh (Glenelg) and Sam Robertson (MT Osmond) (79’s) were second and third in the Gross but well back from Colin.
Daylight in the Nett as well – Sam (71) with Roger Naracoorte, now a Super-Senior third with 72.
|
Men’s Senior – Gross
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Gross
|
Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Gross
|
Mark Bolton
|
Murray Bridge
|
69
|
Colin Andy
|
West Lakes
|
73
|
Susan Dob
|
Grange
|
83
|
Dean Worner
|
Westward Ho
|
74
|
John Keogh
|
Glenelg
|
79
|
Susan Olsen
|
Grange
|
87
|
Nicholas Wake
|
Glenelg
|
75
|
Sam Robertson
|
Mt Osmond
|
79
|
Diane Biebrick
|
West Lakes
|
89
|
Paul Gregory
|
The Vines
|
76
|
Michael Richards
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
81
|
Angela Masters
|
Blackwood
|
92
|
David Schirripa
|
Grange
|
76
|
Roger Pridmore
|
Naracoorte
|
81
|
Josephine Ricourt
|
Glenelg
|
93
|
Glen McGough
|
Blackwood
|
77
|
John Zantvoort
|
Aston Hills
|
82
|
Julie Wheeler
|
Blackwood
|
96
|
Ken Gilbert
|
West Lakes
|
77
|
Lindsay Elliott
|
Kooyonga
|
82
|
Kathryn Hender
|
The Vines
|
97
|
Sunny Ho
|
Mt Osmond
|
78
|
Barry Davis
|
Aston Hills
|
83
|
Dianne Cottrell
|
Blackwood
|
97
|
Chris Hildyard
|
Kooyonga
|
82
|
Brian Welsh
|
Glenelg
|
84
|
Irene Harms
|
Mt Osmond
|
98
|
Men’s Senior – Nett
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Nett
|
Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett
|
Mark Bolton
|
Murray Bridge
|
65
|
Colin Andy
|
West Lakes
|
65
|
Susan Dob
|
Grange
|
69
|
Dean Worner
|
Westward Ho
|
68
|
Sam Robertson
|
Mt Osmond
|
71
|
Susan Olsen
|
Grange
|
74
|
Sunny Ho
|
Mt Osmond
|
69
|
Roger Pridmore
|
Naracoorte
|
72
|
Diane Biebrick
|
West Lakes
|
74
|
Gavin Belcher
|
West Lakes
|
69
|
Barry Davis
|
Aston Hills
|
73
|
Nicky Govan
|
Blackwood
|
75
|
David Schirripa
|
Grange
|
71
|
Lindsay Elliott
|
Kooyonga
|
74
|
Dianne Cottrell
|
Blackwood
|
77
|
Domenic Romano
|
West Lakes
|
71
|
John Keogh
|
Glenelg
|
75
|
Irene Harms
|
Mt Osmond
|
77
|
Ken Gilbert
|
West Lakes
|
72
|
Michael Richards
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
76
|
Helen Aylett
|
Blackwood
|
78
|
Chris Hildyard
|
Kooyonga
|
72
|
Alan Goodchild
|
Aston Hills
|
76
|
Briony Williams
|
Mt Osmond
|
78
|
Paul Gregory
|
The Vines
|
73
|
Brian Welsh
|
Glenelg
|
77
|
Josephine Ricourt
|
Glenelg
|
79
Order of Merit Rankings > Click Here (Select SA OOM)