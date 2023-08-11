SA Senior Order of Merit resumes at West Lakes

Report by John Anderson.

After the winter break, players were very pleased to see a sunny late-winter’s day for Round 8 of the South Australia Senior Order of Merit.

With the 2nd hole out of play for work on the green, the Par 5 13th was playing with a temporary green as a Par 4 and a Par 3 so the overall Par was reduced to 68.

As always, West Lakes presents a stern test with accuracy from the tee a premium and the excellent greens presenting challenges to the unwary.
Interestingly, all sections featured outstanding performances from the respective winners.

 

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors

Two Susan’s from Grange both playing their first SOOM event dominated this section taking first and second in both the Gross and the Nett. Susan Dob (83/69) from Susan Olsen (87/74).

Another first-timer, West Lakes member Diane Biebrick (89/74) took third in both the Gross and Nett.

 

Men’s Seniors

Mark Bolton

A dominating performance here with Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge) winning both Gross and Nett (69/65). Dean Horner (Westward Ho) also went well in both the Gross and Nett (74/68).

Order of Merit leader, Nick Wake (75) came third in the Gross and Sunny Ho (Mt Osmond) (69) took third in the Nett.

 

Men’s Super Seniors

Colin Andy

Another player having a day-out was local Colin Andy (73/65) also a big winner in both the Gross and Nett. John Keogh (Glenelg) and Sam Robertson (MT Osmond) (79’s) were second and third in the Gross but well back from Colin.

Daylight in the Nett as well – Sam (71) with Roger Naracoorte, now a Super-Senior third with 72.

 

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Gross

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

69

Colin Andy                        

West Lakes

73

Susan Dob                         

Grange

83

Dean Worner

Westward Ho

74

John Keogh                       

Glenelg

79

Susan Olsen                        

Grange

87

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

75

Sam Robertson

Mt Osmond

79

Diane Biebrick

West Lakes

89

Paul Gregory                       

The Vines

76

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

81

Angela Masters                 

Blackwood

92

David Schirripa                         

Grange

76

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

81

Josephine Ricourt                     

Glenelg

93

Glen McGough                          

Blackwood

77

John Zantvoort           

Aston Hills

82

Julie Wheeler                         

Blackwood

96

Ken Gilbert                           

West Lakes

77

Lindsay Elliott                     

Kooyonga

82

Kathryn Hender                      

The Vines

97

Sunny Ho

Mt Osmond

78

Barry Davis

Aston Hills

83

Dianne Cottrell

Blackwood

97

Chris Hildyard

Kooyonga

82

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

84

Irene Harms

Mt Osmond

98

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

65

Colin Andy                        

West Lakes

65

Susan Dob                         

Grange

69

Dean Worner

Westward Ho

68

Sam Robertson

Mt Osmond

71

Susan Olsen                        

Grange

74

Sunny Ho

Mt Osmond

69

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

72

Diane Biebrick

West Lakes

74

Gavin Belcher

West Lakes

69

Barry Davis

Aston Hills

73

Nicky Govan                

Blackwood

75

David Schirripa                         

Grange

71

Lindsay Elliott                     

Kooyonga

74

Dianne Cottrell

Blackwood

77

Domenic Romano

West Lakes

71

John Keogh                       

Glenelg

75

Irene Harms

Mt Osmond

77

Ken Gilbert                           

West Lakes

72

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

76

Helen Aylett                       

Blackwood

78

Chris Hildyard

Kooyonga

72

Alan Goodchild                      

Aston Hills

76

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

78

Paul Gregory                       

The Vines

73

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

77

Josephine Ricourt                     

Glenelg

79

 

