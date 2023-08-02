Gole and Hourn take Queensland senior amateur titles

Nadene Gole has continued her world-conquering senior amateur form while Queenslander Graham Hourn snatched his first home state senior amateur championship. Report by Golf Australia

Nadene Gole and Graham Hourn are the Queensland Senior Amateur champions for 2023.

The championships were completed on Tuesday at Hervey Bay Golf and Country Club.

With her victory Victoria Golf Club’s Gore, a prolific winner of senior championships, a former professional and earlier this year the No. 1-ranked senior golfer in the world, goes to the top of the Order of Merit for women in Australia.

She won the championship by five shots from Kim Burke of Shelly Beach Golf Club, shooting rounds of 78-79-76.

Hourn, from Kingaroy Golf Club, shot 74-69-72 to win the men’s championship by four shots from Victorian James Lavender.

It was the first Queensland state senior amateur championships for both winners.

More than 100 men and 30 women competed in the 54-hole championship at Hervey Bay.