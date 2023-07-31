NSW Senior Amateur Championships headed to Tamworth

Golf NSW will take three important State Amateur Golf Championships to Tamworth for the first time in 2024 after securing a partnership agreement with Tamworth Regional Council.



Heading to the area are the 2024 NSW Men’s and Women’s Senior Amateur, the 2025 SRIXON Mid-Amateur and, in 2026, the time-honoured NSW Country Championship.



Tamworth Region Mayor Mr Russell Webb was thrilled to announce the partnership, which should boost the region’s visitor economy and highlight the area’s sports tourism potential.



“Bringing Golf NSW championships to the Tamworth region for the next three years will be a substantial boost for our city’s economy of over $300,000,” said Tamworth Region Mayor Russell Webb.



“I’m very excited to welcome Golf NSW and their competitors to our region, which will benefit local businesses and tourism, and put Tamworth firmly on the map for golf enthusiasts and visitors alike.”



The NSW Senior Amateur and SRIXON Mid-Amateur should bring over 200 players, partners, and officials per event to the region for around four nights, while the NSW Country Championship will see over 150 golfers and officials descend on the city for three nights.



Entrants in the Senior and SRIXON Mid-Amateur championships come from all over Australia. In recent years several international competitors, notably from New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States, have made the journey to compete.



The NSW Country Championship will see around 120 of the sport’s best and brightest talent from regional NSW compete for one of the most keenly contested trophies on the men’s State Golfing Calendar.



Past winners of the NSW Country Championship include several names who have gone on to win major professional events in Australia and overseas, including Brett Ogle, Peter O’Malley, Brendan Jones, Nathan Green and Dimi Papadatos.



Olivia Wilson, General Manager – Events at Golf NSW, said the three tournaments always attracted strong fields with several competitors travelling great distances to participate.



“The NSW Senior Amateur Championships and the Srixon Mid-Amateur are a highlight of the golfing year for many competitive golfers, and with the number of visitors staying multiple nights, it will be a boon for the Tamworth region.”



“Interest in the events has grown post-covid, and the growing number of interstate and overseas competitors taking part is very pleasing.”



Ms Wilson added that the excellent location and quality of the courses chosen to host the Championships would induce golfers to participate.



“Tamworth and Longyard Golf Clubs are renowned for being exceptional courses,” Ms Wilson added. “Both courses will be challenging to the players, and I have no doubt we will see some worthy winners prevail.”



DETAILS:

NSW Senior Amateur (2024)

Men’s and Women’s 54-hole tournament (Includes the NSW Senior Foursomes Championship the day prior).

Played over TWO (2) Courses – Tamworth and Longyard Golf Clubs

Around 220 competitors (plus additional partners) from every state in Australia and international participants.

12 Golf NSW Staff and officials

Competitors are in the Region/ City area for four to five nights.

Men’s champion earns a spot in the $300,000 2024 NSW Senior Open.



Srixon NSW Mid-Amateur (2025)

Men’s and Women’s 54-hole tournament, practice round day prior

Around 220 competitors plus additional partners from every state in Australia (The 2023 tournament at Ballina saw competitors from NZ, New Caledonia, and a couple from the US compete).

Played over TWO (2) Courses – Tamworth and Longyard Golf Clubs

12 Golf NSW Staff and officials

Competitors are in the Region/ City area for four to five nights.



NSW Country Championship (2026)

36 Hole championship with a practice round the day prior , 120 of the best country-based golfers in NSW competing for individual and district teams championships .

120 of the best country-based golfers in NSW competing for individual and district teams championships 12 Golf NSW Staff and approximately 40 district officials

Competitors are in the Region/ City area for three nights.

Story: David Tease | Golf NSW