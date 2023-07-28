Nine events to kick start a great Aussie ‘Summer of Golf’

Nine events including a new tournament will feature in the first half of the 2023/24 PGA Tour of Australasia schedule released today.



The PGA Tour of Australasia continues to grow its schedule, showcasing the country’s best professionals in events being staged across six states and territories in August, October, November and December.



The first half of the 2023-24 season will offer a total of $5.4 million in prizemoney and is highlighted by the two Australian majors which form part of the start of the DP World Tour’s 2024 Race to Dubai – the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club (November 23-26) and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open for men and women, as well as the Australian All Abilities Championship, at The Australian and The Lakes (November 30-December 3).



After a successful PNG Open in May which started the 2023/24 season, players will now head north for the second event of the season, the Northern Territory PGA Championship held at Palmerston Golf and Country Club on August 17-20.



“We are very excited by the schedule for the 2023/24 season as we watch golf continue to boom in Australia,” PGA CEO Gavin Kirkman said.



“The opportunities and pathways this schedule will provide both our current and next generation of superstars continues to be a main focus and we can’t wait to see who the next David Micheluzzi will be post the 2023/24 season.



“After the NT PGA Championship players will then head west to begin a very busy seven events in an eight-week swing, including our two Aussie majors.



“From the start of October through to December, there will be a PGA Tour of Australasia tournament to attend in person or watch on television almost every week, highlighting the elite players in our game on some great golf courses.



“The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open will again undoubtedly be highlights of Australia’s sporting summer as we look to build on what we achieved with those two tournaments last year.



“Thanks to our co-sanctioning agreement with the DP World Tour we will see a great mix of homegrown and international talent.”



There’s a new home for the WA Open which will be held at the Joondalup Resort (October 5-8) as the first of consecutive weeks in professional golf in the west. The resort’s Quarry and Lakes courses will be in play for the first WA Open at Joondalup since 1987.

It will also incorporate a 36-hole All Abilities Championship.



The Tour will then visit a familiar location, the Kalgoorlie Golf Course, which will host the WA PGA Championship for the 12th time from October 12-15.



Joining the schedule as part of the innovative Webex Players Series is the inaugural TPS South Australia hosted by Greg Blewett which will be held in the famous wine region of McLaren Vale at the Willunga Golf Club from October 19-22.



TPS South Australia will break new ground as the first mixed event, where men and women compete on the same course for the same trophy and prizemoney, to be held in the state.



It will also be the first PGA Tour of Australasia tournament in South Australia since 2007.



Following the first TPS South Australia, it’s the Sunshine State’s turn with the Queensland PGA Championship at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane on November 2-5.



Victorian golf fans will then have the chance to see back-to-back tournaments in their state – the Gippsland Super 6 at Warragul Country Club (November 9-12) and the Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links (November 16-19) which is the last event before the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland.



Building on the recent success of its tournament broadcast coverage, which has brought the Tour and its new era of stars onto screens across the country and overseas, all of the PGA Tour of Australasia events in October and November will continue to be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo, with the two Australian majors, the PGA and Open, also simulcast on Nine and 9Now.



The post-Christmas/New Year schedule of PGA Tour of Australasia events will be announced in coming weeks.



Lachlan Barker currently leads the 2023-24 Order of Merit standings following his win in the PNG Open at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club in May.



PGA Tour of Australasia upcoming schedule

August 17-20: Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship ($200,000)

October 5-8: WA Open ($150,000* min)

October 12-15: CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics ($250,000)

October 19-22: TPS South Australia hosted by Greg Blewett ($200,000)

November 2-5: Queensland PGA Championship ($250,000)

November 9-12: Gippsland Super 6 ($200,000)

November 16-19: Victorian PGA Championship ($250,000)

November 23-26: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship ($2 million)

November 30-December 3: ISPS HANDA Australian Open ($1.7 million)

STORY: Paul Munnings | Australian Golf Media Team