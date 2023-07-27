Swinging Back: How one older golfer overcame health setbacks to compete at the Royal Melbourne Seniors

BY Mike Searles

My fascination with golf began as a boy of 10 years of age in the late 1960s when my dad would take me along to watch PGA tournaments on the prestigious sandbelt courses of Melbourne. Those early experiences sparked a love for the game that would stay with me for a lifetime.

IGNITING A LIFELONG PASSION: A Journey from Spectator to Player

I was relentless in my pursuit of golf, much to my dad’s chagrin. Week after week, I pestered him to take me with him on his Sunday morning games with his mates. Finally, he relented, and I found myself hitting a few balls around on the fairways with one of my dad’s clubs. It was there and then that my journey into the world of being a golfer began.

Before long, I was accompanying my dad and his golfing mates for a full 18 holes on those Sunday mornings. The joy of playing the game alongside my dad and his friends became a cherished tradition that I looked forward to every week.

Golf had become more than just a pastime for me; it became my sport of preference. In secondary school, I elected golf as my Wednesday afternoon ’sport of choice’. Yes, some boys elected footy, cricket, soccer, or basketball. For me it was golf. I would ride my bike home from school at lunchtime, hook my bag and pull-buggy behind my bike, and pedal off to Sandringham Golf Course to play 9 holes. As a teenager, I couldn’t help but marvel at the idea of playing golf during school hours. To me it seemed the nearest thing to wagging school. In 1972, at the age of 14, I represented my school in the Victorian Schoolboys Golf Championship, a proud moment that fuelled my passion for the game even more.

Throughout the following three decades, I continued playing golf whenever and wherever I could, relishing in the camaraderie and challenge that the sport provided. But as can happen, life threw a few hurdles my way. Health conditions forced me to give up the game entirely around the year 2000. For the next two decades, the clubs gathered dust in the shed, and my golfing days seemed like distant memories.

Then, in late 2022 and now in full retirement mode, something stirred within me — an undeniable yearning to return to the greens. After all – there’s only so much coffee and TV one can consume on any idle day! I purchased some new clubs, swung them tentatively, and felt the unmistakable bug bite me once again. With renewed determination, I embarked on a journey to rediscover my golfing prowess.

OVERCOMING SETBACKS: From Health Challenges to Hitting the Greens Again

My first outing over 9 holes on a par 32 course yielded a score of 53. Instead of feeling discouraged, I found myself thinking, “I can get better.” Fuelling this newfound enthusiasm, I reconnected with an old friend who played a social round of 9 holes every Friday morning. He graciously invited me to join the group, and I eagerly accepted. Around the same time, I became a member of Social Golf Australia, which allowed me to submit my scorecards and obtain an official golf handicap.

Soon after I encountered a health setback. Thanks to my revived golfing adventures – I found myself dealing with a painful herniated disc in my lower back. Ouch! But wait, I wasn’t about to let it defeat me. I transformed into the most obedient “patient” I had ever been, making sure to attend every therapy session and diligently follow through with my daily stretching routine at home! Within three or four weeks I was back on the course and tentatively swinging a club. “Touch 3-wood” – the back is still doing fine.

MASTERING THE SWING: A Journey of Improvement and Surging Handicap Reduction

In February 2023, I received my first GA handicap of 34.3. While it represented a starting point, I was determined to improve. Turning to online resources, I delved into video lessons on the golf swing, subscribing to various courses. One particular instructor, Martin Chuck, mentioned an Australian PGA teaching professional named Peter Croker, who had taught him a valuable swing drill two decades previously. Intrigued, I signed up for Croker Golf System’s courses and lessons, eager to refine my technique.

Fast forward to July 2023 (at the time of writing), and my GA handicap has plummeted by 14 strokes down to 19.9. I find myself relishing the opportunity to play two or even three times a week, enjoying the rhythm and challenge that each round presents. It was during one of these recent rounds that the idea of competing at a higher level began to take hold.

PURSUING THE EXPERIENCE: Competing at the Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic

Browsing through AustralianSeniorGolfer.com.au I stumbled upon an article, ‘2023 Australian Senior Amateur Golf Schedule‘, and followed a link to Golf Australia’s official website, golf.org.au. There, I discovered the eligibility criteria for the Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic (Men and Women, Order of Merit): a Golf Australia handicap no higher than 24.4 and an age requirement of 55+ for men, 45.4 and 50 for women. Without hesitation, I submitted my application and fee, eagerly anticipating the upcoming tournament on Monday, August 21st, 2023.

The Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic will be played over 18 holes stroke (Men), and stableford (Women) at Royal Melbourne Golf Club. The event is part of the Victorian Men’s and Women’s Senior Order of Merit and will comprise of gross/net and scratch/stableford trophies.

What a blast to see my name on the tournament Player List!

WHERE LEGENDS PLAY: The Illustrious Legacy of Royal Melbourne Golf Club

The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, renowned for its impeccable design and rich history, has played host to numerous prestigious events over the years. It’s a 36-hole golf club, located in Black Rock, Victoria, a suburb in southeastern Melbourne. Its West and East courses are respectively ranked number 1 and 6 in Australia. The West course is ranked in the top-five courses in the world. It has hosted numerous national and international events. It was selected by the PGA Tour to hold the Presidents Cup, for the first time outside the United States, in December 1998. The match was convincingly won by the International team, captained by Australian Peter Thomson, an honorary member of Royal Melbourne. The course hosted the Presidents Cup again in 2011 and 2019. It was the site of the Women’s Australian Open for the first time in February 2012, now an LPGA Tour event, and it returned three years later in 2015.

THE THRILL OF COMPETING: Preparing for the Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic

It is an honour to have the opportunity to compete on this hallowed ground.

While the Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic draws near, I will continue to join my mates for casual games throughout the week, savouring the joy of the sport and the camaraderie it fosters. Each round brings new discoveries and the thrill of improvement.

The countdown to tee-off at Royal Melbourne has begun, and the anticipation is palpable. As I prepare to compete against fellow Victorian senior amateur golfers, I can’t help but reflect on the journey that led me here. From my early days on the fairways alongside my dad to the renewed passion that sparked in 2022, golf has been an almost constant companion, shaping my life and providing solace during both the highs and lows of life.

The Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic represents more than a golf tournament to me — it symbolises a rekindled love for the game, a celebration of resilience in the face of adversity, and the fulfilment of a dream. I am grateful for the opportunity to stand on the first tee, amidst the whispers of history, ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead. Until that day arrives, I will cherish every moment I get to swing a club, savouring the sheer joy of playing the game I love.

About the writer: Mike Searles is a retiree from Melbourne who loves playing golf.

