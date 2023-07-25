A successful Outback Queensland Masters to front again in 2024

Following the excitement of the 2800 kilometre golfing adventure of this year’s Outback Queensland Masters, locations for Australia’s most remote amateur golf series in 2024 have been announced.

Queensland Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe announced the six locations for 2024 – the most remote golf course in Queensland, the iconic Birdsville Dunes Golf Club, and then onto to Boulia in the land of the Min Min Light, Winton, Barcaldine, Charleville and culminating in July 2024 in Quilpie for the Million Dollar Hole-In-One.

“Fast becoming an iconic Australian bucket list destination golf event, the Outback Queensland Masters this year attracted players from every state of Australia, some travelling some 10,000 km to compete in Queensland,” said Minister Hinchcliffe.

“Since its inception in 2019, the Outback Queensland Masters has gone from strength to strength, generating millions of dollars in visitor spend for the remote communities of Outback Queensland, and in 2022 generated 13,062 visitor nights and contributed $1.89M to the Queensland economy.

“2024 promises to be another major for the Outback Queensland Masters and the region’s much-loved visitor experiences.”

The golfing tournament of a different kind will converge on the tiny town of Quilpie in Southern Outback Queensland for the Million Dollar Hole-In-One finale in July 2024.

Quilpie Shire Mayor, Stuart Mackenzie said the Quilpie Shire Council has been a great supporter of the Outback Masters since the concept was first proposed.

“We may be 1000km west of Brisbane and have a population of fewer than 1000 people, but it doesn’t stop us from attracting signature events such as the Outback Queensland Masters.

“We have put our hand up every year to host a tournament and successfully have hosted the event twice, with a player scoring a $10,000 hole-in-one in 2021.

“We are so excited to have the finale here next year for a weekend of laughs, entertainment and of course, golf. A huge congratulations to our local golf club whose wonderful hospitality and quality facilities have been instrumental in achieving this great event.”

The 2023 OQM finished over the weekend, and Golf Australia’s Queensland and Northern Territory Manager, Luke Bates, said that while no competitors were going home with the million dollars, there were still plenty of wins to celebrate at the Mount Isa final.

Mount Isa Orange Jacket winners were Karren Smith of the Redland Bay Golf Club with 40 points in the women’s, and Graham Burton of Cooktown Golf Club with 41 points in the men’s event.

“Outback Queensland’s sand green courses exemplify how different the game of golf can be and provide a unique experience for players of all levels and ages,” said Bates.

“This competition isn’t all about winning, it’s all about the experience, discovering new places and meeting new people, and most of all to have a lot of fun.”

The Outback Queensland Masters was recently recognised nationally taking out gold at the 2022 Australian Tourism Awards, Queensland Tourism Awards, and gold for the Best Grey Nomad Event 2022.

The 2024 Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia, with strategic partner Tourism and Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partners, the PGA of Australia and Rex Airlines, and Mateship Partners, Diamantina Shire Council, Boulia Shire Council, Winton Shire Council, Barcaldine Regional Council, Murweh Shire Council and Quilpie Shire Council. The hotly contested early bird passes for the 2024 Outback Queensland Masters are on sale at .

Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.

OQM 2023 WINNERS

MOUNT ISA ORANGE JACKET

Women – Karren Smith, Redland Bay Golf Club, 40 points.

Men – Graham Burton, Cooktown Golf Club, 41 points.

OVERALL 2023 SERIES OQM WINNERS

Best 6 (9 hole) rounds

Brolga Division: GA handicap 21.9 and below.

Women – Robyne Clayton, Charleville Golf Club, QLD.

Men – Peter Skeers, Henty Golf Club NSW.

Bilby Division: GA handicap 22.0 and above.

Women – Deborah Kent, Longreef Golf Club, NSW.

Men – Keith Piper, Wanneroo Golf Club, WA.

2024 SCHEDULE

Event 1: Birdsville – 15 & 16 June

Event 2: Boulia – 24 & 25 June

Event 3: Winton – 29 & 30 June

Event 4: Barcaldine – 6 & 7 July

Event 5: Charleville – 13 & 14 July

Event 6: Quilpie – 19 – 21 July

Original Story: Golf Australia