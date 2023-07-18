The 2023 British Open Championship: Australian TV Times, Preview, Aussie players

ONE of golf’s most highly anticipated annual events tees off this week with the 151st Open Championship to take place at Royal Liverpool, and this year featuring 10 Aussie starters, including the defending champion.

There will be the usual eye-watering amount of content for pay TV subscribers – nothing for the free-to-air brigade unfortunately – but an increasing amount of video and other resources available from the official website.

FoxSports and Kayo Sports will broadcast from the 2023 Open Championship beginning at 3:30 pm this Thursday (Australian EST).

Live on FoxSports/Kayo (AEST)

Thursday: 3:30pm – 5:00am

Friday: 3:30pm – 5:00am

Saturday: 7:00pm – 5:00am

Sunday: 6:00pm – 4:00am

For the non-pay-TVites, The Open website will provide stacks of live coverage options including a live blog, live video from the course, Open Radio and live coverage from Royal Liverpool.

Go Aussies at the 151st British Open

Twenty-nine years have passed since an Australian last returned to The Open as its defending champion and it has been 67 years since an Australian last successfully defended their Open Championship crown and retained possession of the Claret Jug.

If 2022 Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith is looking for omens, Peter Thomson too won at St Andrews in 1955 before winning a third straight Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake.

On Monday, Smith returned golf’s most glorious trophy to its custodians at the R&A and admitted to the sweet sorrow that overcame him when the pair were parted.

“I thought I was going to do all right, but I was actually holding back some tears,” Smith admitted.

“A bit of a moment, I guess, that crept up on me.

“I’ve been saying to all my mates, it’ll only be a week and we’ll be drinking out of it again.

“You never know, sometimes you can play your best golf at major championships and you can run fourth or fifth.

“Hopefully it’s another week like last year and I’m back with the trophy.”

Commonly called ‘Hoylake’ for the suburb within Liverpool in which it sits, Royal Liverpool spent almost four decades on the outer of the Open rota, returning in glorious fashion when Tiger Woods tamed a fiery and baked-out course in 2006.

It has been almost 10 years since Rory McIlroy was victorious at Hoylake in 2014, making Adam Scott and Jason Day the only two Australians in the field this week with previous Open experience at Royal Liverpool.

Five of the 10 Australians in the field – Travis Smyth, David Micheluzzi, Haydn Barron, Connor McKinney and amateur Harrison Crowe – are making their Open championship debuts. For Smyth, Barron and McKinney it is their first appearance in a major championship.

Rounding out the Australasian influence are Kiwi pair Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier.

Fox arrives at Royal Liverpool on the back of a tie for 12th at the Genesis Scottish Open while Hillier earned his maiden DP World Tour victory just a few weeks ago at the Betfred British Masters, his win securing his place at The Open for a second time.



LEADERBOARD, VIDEOS, ‘INSIDE THE OPEN’ BLOG

For a live British Open Leaderboard, the latest videos and other content see our

OFFICIAL 151st OPEN WIDGET

Australasian Profiles



Cameron Smith

Age: 29

World ranking: 7

Best finish in 2023: Won LIV Golf London

Past Open appearances: 5

Best finish at The Open: Won in 2022 (St Andrews)

How he qualified: The Open Champions aged 60 or under on 23 July 2023



Jason Day

Age: 35

World ranking: 27

Best finish in 2023: Won AT&T Byron Nelson

Past Open appearances: 10

Best finish at The Open: T4 in 2015 (St Andrews)

How he qualified: The first 50 players on the OWGR for Week 21, 2023



Adam Scott

Age: 43

World ranking: 39

Best finish in 2023: T5 at Wells Fargo Championship

Past Open appearances: 22

Best finish at The Open: 2nd in 2012 (Royal Lytham & St Anne’s)

How he qualified: Top 30 players from the Final 2022 FedEx Cup Points List



Ryan Fox (NZ)

Age: 36

World ranking: 42

Best finish in 2023: T11 at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Past Open appearances: 6

Best finish at The Open: T16 in 2019 (Royal Portrush)

How he qualified: First 30 in the Final Race to Dubai Rankings for 2022



Min Woo Lee

Age: 24

World ranking: 47

Best finish in 2023: T2 at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Past Open appearances: 2

Best finish at The Open: T21 in 2022 (St Andrews)

How he qualified: Open Qualifying Series (3rd at Australian Open)



Lucas Herbert

Age: 27

World ranking: 56

Best finish in 2023: Won ISPS HANDA Championship

Past Open appearances: 3

Best finish at The Open: T15 in 2022 (St Andrews)

How he qualified: The first 50 players on the OWGR for Week 21, 2023



Daniel Hillier (NZ)

Age: 24

World ranking: 137

Best finish in 2023: Won Betfred British Masters

Past Open appearances: 1

Best finish at The Open: MC in 2021 (Royal St George’s)

How he qualified: Open Qualifying Series (Won British Masters)



Travis Smyth

Age: 28

World ranking: 310

Best finish in 2023: 3rd at World City Championship, Hong Kong

Past Open appearances: 0

Best finish at The Open: First appearance

How he qualified: Open Qualifying Series (3rd at World City Championship, Hong Kong)



David Micheluzzi

Age: 26

World ranking: 363

Best finish in 2023: Won Play Today NSW Open, TPS Sydney

Past Open appearances: 0

Best finish at The Open: First appearance

How he qualified: Won ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit



Harrison Crowe (a)

Age: 21

World amateur ranking: 35

Best finish in 2023: 2nd at NSW Amateur

Past Open appearances: 0

Best finish at The Open: First appearance

How he qualified: Won the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur



Haydn Barron

Age: 27

World ranking: 937

Best finish in 2023: T15 at Vic Open

Past Open appearances: 0

Best finish at The Open: First appearance

How he qualified: Open Qualifying Series (T4 at Australian Open)



Connor McKinney

Age: 21

World ranking: 1,140

Best finish in 2023: T5 at Kaskada Golf Challenge

Past Open appearances: 0

Best finish at The Open: First appearance

How he qualified: Final Qualifying at Dundonald Links



Australian winners of The Open

Peter Thomson (1954, 1955, 1956, 1958, 1965), Kel Nagle (1960), Greg Norman (1986, 1993), Ian Baker-Finch (1991), Cameron Smith (2022)



Social media

Twitter: @theopen

Instagram: @theopen

Hashtag: #TheOpen