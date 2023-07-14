New Callaway CB Wedge: Short game forgiveness combined with great performance

The new Callaway CB Wedge is designed to deliver short game forgiveness with incredible playability, spin and feel and may be a great fit for older golfers looking to up the ante on their play around the greens. We have some videos examining these new ‘game improvement’ wedge options.
From player-friendly shaping, premium feel technologies, and the most aggressive groove in golf, it’s designed for players who want maximum confidence from their short game.
FEATURES & BENEFITS
- Confidence and Forgiveness From Player-Friendly Shaping and Design
The cavity back design delivers a friendlier shape at address to benefit playability on all types of wedge shots. The larger head size and grooves across the face add confidence at address.
- Premium Feel From Game-changing Construction
The first Callaway Wedge to feature our Urethane Microspheres. They’re strategically placed behind the striking area of the face to enhance feel and sound, for an incredible-feeling cavity back wedge.
- Aggressive Spin and Enhanced Control From Jaws Grooves
Featuring Jaws grooves, the most aggressive groove in golf, Callaway CB is an absolute Spin Machine. These grooves have been treated with a face blast to enhance surface roughness on the face, providing spin at every impact location on short shots around the green. *full face grooves on 54°- 60°
- Premium Shafts and Grips
True Temper Elevate 95 is the stock steel shaft, graphite options are available from Project X Catalyst in 65g, and UST F1 in a WMS flex. We have partnered with Golf Pride to develop a special longer wedge grip that allows players to choke down for more control.
The Callaway CB Wedges are now available in Australia and come in the following loft options: 48°, 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, 60°.