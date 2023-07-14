New Callaway CB Wedge: Short game forgiveness combined with great performance

The new Callaway CB Wedge is designed to deliver short game forgiveness with incredible playability, spin and feel and may be a great fit for older golfers looking to up the ante on their play around the greens. We have some videos examining these new ‘game improvement’ wedge options.

From player-friendly shaping, premium feel technologies, and the most aggressive groove in golf, it’s designed for players who want maximum confidence from their short game.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

Confidence and Forgiveness From Player-Friendly Shaping and Design

The cavity back design delivers a friendlier shape at address to benefit playability on all types of wedge shots. The larger head size and grooves across the face add confidence at address.

The first Callaway Wedge to feature our Urethane Microspheres. They’re strategically placed behind the striking area of the face to enhance feel and sound, for an incredible-feeling cavity back wedge.

Featuring Jaws grooves, the most aggressive groove in golf, Callaway CB is an absolute Spin Machine. These grooves have been treated with a face blast to enhance surface roughness on the face, providing spin at every impact location on short shots around the green. *full face grooves on 54°- 60°

True Temper Elevate 95 is the stock steel shaft, graphite options are available from Project X Catalyst in 65g, and UST F1 in a WMS flex. We have partnered with Golf Pride to develop a special longer wedge grip that allows players to choke down for more control.

The Callaway CB Wedges are now available in Australia and come in the following loft options: 48°, 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, 60°.