Get in quick for 2023 Australian Veteran Golfers national championships

Entries for the ever popular Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) National Championships, this year held in the Canberra region from 12 – 17 November, are closing soon.

The AVGU national championships, which rotate annually around the states and territories, always provide a fun week of competitive golf and socialising for older men and women golfers.

Entries for the 2023 edition are due to close on 31 July.

The golf this year will commence with a 4BBB Medley on Monday at Fairbairn and Murrumbidgee golf clubs. This will be followed by the 54 hole Championship rounds for Men and Women rotated through Queanbeyan, Gungahlin Lakes and Gold Creek courses on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It concludes with the fully catered Presentation Dinner on Friday night.

The GOLFER PACKAGE is $390 (includes the welcome function, four rounds of golf and the presentation dinner). Carts are an optional extra.

Wednesday is a free day, with the option of participating in an organised tour to the Murrumbateman wine district.

The NON-PLAYING PARTNER PACKAGE is $190 and includes welcome function, tours to local attractions on playing days and the presentation dinner.

Evening social functions for golfers and partners including a welcome function, beer and wine tasting events have also been arranged for participants.

Entries received after the closing date may be considered on application, depending on numbers, but the best advice is to get in quickly.

For more information on Canberra accommodation options and entry forms visit the tournament website www.avguchampionship2023.com.au

or email: admin@avguchampionship2023.com.au

ASG attended the AVGU Championships the last time they were played in Canberra way back in 2013 and can personally attest it was a great week of golf, socialising and sightseeing. Just a hint though, if you visit the famed Canberra Zoo and Parliament House on the same day, try and remain focussed and remember which is which. There are still some photos from that week here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/brion/sets/7215763779482732

