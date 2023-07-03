Langer’s US Senior Open win breaks Champions Tour record

Timeless Bernhard Langer just keeps on doing it… and now he’s blaming it on his mum.

The German golfer won the U.S Senior Open at SentryWorld in Wisconsin this week to break the PGA Tour Champions career victory record and also pushed his record as the oldest winner on the 50-and-over Tour to 65 years, 10 months and 5 days.

The win broke his previous tour victories tie with Hale Irwin and set the new mark at 46.