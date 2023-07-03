Langer’s US Senior Open win breaks Champions Tour record

Timeless Bernhard Langer just keeps on doing it… and now he’s blaming it on his mum.
The German golfer won the U.S Senior Open at SentryWorld in Wisconsin this week to break the PGA Tour Champions career victory record and also pushed his record as the oldest winner on the 50-and-over Tour to 65 years, 10 months and 5 days.
The win broke his previous tour victories tie with Hale Irwin and set the new mark at 46.
“I have my mother that’s going to be 100 on August 4th, so I think I have good genes,” Langer said. “Hopefully, I’ll be around a few more years.”
“Never thought it would happen at a U.S Senior Open, but I’m very thrilled that the record of 46 wins happened this week,” Langer said.
“It’s certainly one of the greatest tournaments we ever compete in, and to beat this field, where everybody was here, especially Stricker and (Jerry) Kelly on their home grounds, is a very special feeling.”
Langer finished at seven-under-par 277, with only eight players breaking par for the week. He shattered the tournament age record set by Allen Doyle in 2006 at Prairie Dunes at 57 years, 11 months, 14 days.
“There are a lot more aches and pains than 10 years ago,” Langer said.
“I still enjoy the game. If I play like I did this week, I’m going to keep playing. There have been the odd week when I thought, ‘What were you doing out here? Go home and play with the grandkids’.”
Also, the 2010 U.S Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer extended his record for senior major victories to 12. He won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Irwin.
American Jerry Kelly was third at four-under.
Australia’s Rod Pampling got off to a great tournament start and was equal first after a first round 68 but followed it up with the not so flattering figures of 72-79-73 to tie T27th along with fellow Aussie Richard Green 71-80-68-73.
Mark Hensby 75-76-72-74 finished T47, while Stuart Appleby and Peter Fowler were among those missing the cut.