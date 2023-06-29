Ian Frost takes 2023 Australian Men’s Senior Matchplay Championship in nail-biter

The 2023 Australian Men’s Senior Amateur Matchplay Championship went down to the wire with Queenslander Ian Frost defeating Victorian arch-rival Greg Rhodes on the 19th hole.

The match looked all but over after the 16th hole with Frost 2UP with two holes to play. Both players had survived three gruelling days having won their five previous 18 hole matchplay rounds to get to the final at the Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club.

But former Australian Senior Amateur Champion Rhodes had other ideas, taking back a stroke on 17 with a great par and then reaching the 18th par 5 in two to make a birdie and send the match to sudden death.

Both players going down the par 5 1st had shots at the green for two with

Frost hitting a 3 wood to about 25 feet while Rhodes came up short about 40 feet away.

Frost claimed the trophy with a neat 2 putt in what was his first appearance in the final, having not got past the semi’s in the previous two years.

Third place went to New South Welshman Dave McClelland who had a great event along with state counterpart Geoff Walker who finished fourth.

There were many new players this year in a championship where all enjoyed the challenge.

FULL RESULTS

2023 Senior Matchplay Full Results