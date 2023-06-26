Min Woo Lee all but secures PGA Tour card, Grace Kim’s top major finish: Aussies on Tour

Min Woo Lee’s future on the US PGA Tour is just about assured, 22 year old Grace Kim had her best ever women’s Major finish, and Rod Pampling and Richard Green continued their great form on the US Champions Tour. All part of an Aussies on Tour wrap by Martin Blake

Min Woo Lee’s third top-10 of the season in America had more significance than the $US525,000 in prizemoney that the Australian picked up for his excellent play in the Travelers Championship.

Lee, 24, now knows that he is going to the PGA Tour next season as a member; it’s just a matter of what category he will have.

The Royal Fremantle product logged four rounds in the 60s at TPC River Highlands yesterday, closing with a 67 to finish tied-ninth behind Keegan Bradley.

With his tied-fifth at the US Open the week before, and his tie for sixth at the Players Championship at Sawgrass in March, with a top-20 finish in the PGA Championship for good measure, the talented, young Perth player is accumulating non-member points at a rate that will see him play his way on to the tour in 2024 with full playing rights.

It is the same track followed by Cameron Smith when he joined the Tour in 2014.

Lee already has temporary membership for the rest of this season, which gives him unlimited sponsors’ invitations, but the bigger picture includes next year.

Lee went into the Travelers with 313 non-member points in the Fedex Cup race, needing to be ahead of the 125th-ranked member this season to get his card.

According to coach Ritchie Smith, Lee is already as good as guaranteed a card via his high status on the DP World Tour, where he is ranked fifth on points overall.

Under the recent agreement between Europe and America, the top 10 DP World Tour players not already exempt will get US Tour cards for the following season.

Given that Rory McIlroy (ranked 1st) and Jon Rahm (2nd) are already PGA Tour members, it puts Lee in what appears to be an unassailable position. Now ranked back inside the top 50 in the world, he has starts in the Scottish Open and the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool to consolidate his position.

“He knows he’s getting a card, but he doesn’t know what category,” said Smith. “He’s not going to get many more US Tour starts this season, so he has to make the most of those. He has the Open Championship to come. I’d like to see him continue to play a bit in Europe. I’m a big believer in getting through each stage along the way. But he needs that constant influsion of confidence.”

Lee heads to Europe this week for the British Masters on the DP World Tour.

The other highlight of the week for Aussies was Grace Kim’s career-best finish in a major at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in New Jersey.

The 22-year-old Golf Australia Rookie Squad member playing her first full season on the LPGA Tour finished 14th in the year’s second major, while world No. 5 Minjee Lee fell away in round three after threatening to contend.

Another Australian to bob up prominently was Brendan Jones, who finished fourth on the Asian Tour.

Results

LPGA Tour

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, New Jersey

1 – Ruoning Yin 67-73-69-67- 276 $US1,500,000

14 Grace Kim 70-73-69-69 – 281 $147,571

T20 Minjee Lee 72-67-75-69 – 283 $104,451

T24 Gabriela Ruffels 73-71-68-72 – 284 $86,483

T57 Lydia Ko (NZ) 74-73-72-71 – 290 $25,395

T61 Steph Kyriacou 75-71-74-71 – 291 $22,040

T68 Hannah Green 75-71-75-71 – 292 $19,644

MC Sarah Kemp 77-71 – 148

MC Karis Davidson 74-78 – 152

MC Su Oh 82-77 – 159

PGA Tour

Travelers Championship, Connecticut

1 – Keegan Bradley 62-63-64-68 – 257 $3,600,000

T9 Min Woo Lee 66-65-65-67 – 263 $525,000

T15 Lucas Herbert 67-64-66-68 – 265 $335,000

T19 Adam Scott 62-68-65-71 – 266 $245,800

T33 Cam Davis 65-70-71-63 – 269 $109,000

T45 Jason Day 71-64-66-70 – 271 $61,200

DP World Tour

BMW International Open, Munich

1 – Thriston Lawrence 71-69-66-69 – 275 €310,993

3 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 68-67-71-71 – 277 €87,078

MC Blake Windred 79-73 – 152

MC Elvis Smylie 77-82 – 159

PGA Tour Champions

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, New York

1 – Padraig Harrington 69-66-63 – 198 $315,000

T12 Rod Pampling 69-69-69 – 207 $39,200

T12 Richard Green 68-69-70 – 207 $39,200

T47 John Senden 72-72-71 – 215 $6,720

T60 David McKenzie 70-75-74 – 219 $3,570

Epson Tour

Island Resort Championship, Michigan

1 – Tsai Ching Tseng 66-70-65 – 201 $33,750

5 Hira Naveed 70-67-69 – 206 $9,767

MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 76-70 – 146

MC Sarah Jane Smith 73-73 – 146

MC Emily Mahar 76-73 – 149

MC Jess Whitting 74-80 – 154

Korn Ferry Tour

Compliance Solutions Championship, Oklahoma

1 – Jimmy Stanger 67-66-67-66 – 266 $180,000

T41 Curtis Luck 69-70-69-70 – 278 $4,718

T53 Rhein Gibson 70-68-70-72 – 280 $4,200

MC Brett Drewitt

MC Steven Bowditch

WD Dimi Papadatos

Japan Tour

Japan Players Championship, Tochigi

1 – Hideto Tanahara (playoff) 67-65-66-66 – 264 ¥10,000,000

T61 Anthony Quayle 70-70-69-72 – 281 ¥112,500

MC Matt Griffin 73-68 – 141

MC Andrew Evans 71-71 – 142

MC Adam Bland 75-69 – 144

Challenge Tour

Open de Bretagne, Pleneuf, France

1 – Stuart Manley 68-62-71-70 – 271 €43,200

MC Jordan Zunic 70-76 – 146

Ladies European Tour

Czech Ladies Open, Prague

1 – Diksha Dagar 69-65-69 – 203 $US45,000

T32 Kirsten Rudgeley 71-73-70 – 214 $2,418

T45 Wengyung Keh (NZ) 70-74-71 – 215 $1,626

T54 Momoka Kabori (NZ) 70-74-73 – 217 $1,210

MC Whitney Hillier 78-71 – 149

Asian Tour

Kolon Korea Open, Cheonan

1 – Seung Su Han 66-69-72-71 – 278 $370,370

4 Brendan Jones 70-69-75-72 – 286 $28,888

T13 Junseok Lee 72-71-68-77 – 288 $10,174

T40 Kevin Yuan 73-69-77-77 – 296 $4,451

T45 Wonjoon Lee 73-71-75-78 – 297 $4,044

T61 Scott Hend 75-72-76-84 – 307 $3,007

MC Terry Pilkadaris 74-75 – 149

MC Zach Murray 72-77 – 149

PGA Tour Canada

Elk Ridge Saskatchewa, Waskesiu Lake

1 – John Pak 66-64-66-63 – 259 $40,500

T63 Jason Hong 68-68-72-72 – 280 $N/A

MC Jack Trent 72-67 – 139

MC Cory Crawford 74-78 – 152

PGA Tour Latinoamerica

Galisco Open, Guadalajara, Mexico

1 – Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 66-68-65-65 – 264 $N/A

MC Harry Hillier (NZ) 70-70 – 140

MC Daniel Ieremia (NZ) 72-73 – 145

MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 75-75 – 150

Legends Tour

Irish Legends, Louth, Ireland

1 – Peter Baker 66-63-69 – 198 $N/A

3 Michael Long (NZ) 70-70-69 – 209

T18 Michael Campbell (NZ) 67-77-74 – 218

25 Peter Fowler 71-76-72 – 219

T29 Jason Norris 78-70-73 – 221

Story: Martin Blake | Australian Golf Media Team