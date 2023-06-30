Back on course: Overcoming lower back pain for senior golfers (a personal story)

By Mike Searles

As a retiree and enthusiastic senior-aged golfer, I recently experienced the excruciating pain of a herniated disc in my lower back. I must admit, I never anticipated that golf could be the cause of such agony. Nevertheless, my determination to overcome this setback and get back on course pushed me forward.

Low back pain is a common ailment among senior golfers, with prevalence rates of up to 50%. This implies that if you’re playing in a group with three fellow seniors, it’s highly likely two of you are battling low back pain.

So, why does this affliction plague us? Well, it’s primarily due to age-related changes in the spine, including disc degeneration and arthritis. Additionally, the risk is heightened by poor swing mechanics, lack of flexibility, or inadequate physical conditioning.

The golf swing entails a complex sequence of movements that can place significant stress on the lower back, especially the lumbar spine. The repetitive twisting, bending, and rotational forces can lead to various types of back injuries, such as herniated discs, muscle strains, and degenerative disc disease.

“Doc, giving up golf is not an option”.

A scan revealed a herniated L4/L5 disc (between lumbar joints #4 and #5). I was quick to tell the doctor that giving up golf was not an option, and to help me get back on the course. My doctor recommended physical therapy treatments involving chiropractic, physiotherapy, and regular massage sessions.

Additionally, I found relief through several strategies I could manage in the comfort of home. The daily use of a TENS machine (Transcutaneous Electronic Nerve Stimulation), along with engaging in gentle stretching for flexibility. Personally, I found simple Qi Gong exercises to be quite manageable. Qi Gong can be likened to a higher-powered version of Tai Chi. What appealed to me the most about Qi Gong were the standing exercises, as I am stubbornly averse to any workout requiring me to lie on the floor.

Within one month of undergoing therapy and diligently practising a routine of daily exercises at home, the pain from movement subsided sufficiently for me to contemplate a gentle swing in the backyard. I cautiously took a few easy half-swings with my trusty 7-iron, and to my delight, all felt well. No additional discomfort.

To further prepare myself for a ‘test’ game of nine holes, I enrolled in an online course called ‘Pain Free Golf’ offered by the Croker Golf System. This self-paced video course proved invaluable in helping me adjust my swing to prevent re-injury.

Two helpful devices

In order to further safeguard my lower back, I invested in two helpful golfing devices designed for use on the course. The first is a ball pick-up tool that conveniently attaches to the handle end of the putter (approximately $10 from the local pro shop), allowing me to retrieve a ball from the cup without bending forward and down to the bottom of the hole. The second device is the ‘easy tee-up’ (approximately $130 – available by searching “Easy Tee Up” online), which facilitates teeing up the ball without the need to bend forward and down to the surface of the tee box. Nifty indeed. Both devices can easily be found online.

Now, three full months after my initial herniated disc ordeal, I am once again enjoying pain-free golf, and to my surprise, my game has even shown improvement. I never would have imagined that a painful herniated disc could ultimately enhance my game. This experience has taught me the vital importance of taking good care of my body and utilising appropriate resources to regain and maintain wellbeing while on and off the course.

To all my fellow senior golfers, I urge you to prioritise self-care and never lose hope if you ever find yourself in a similar situation. Should you suddenly be faced with the dire thought of giving up the game we love due to low back pain, remember there are plenty of professionals and resources available to assist in returning to the game, free from or with minimal back pain.

About the writer: Mike Searles is a retiree from Melbourne who loves playing golf.