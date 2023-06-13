2023 US Open Australian TV Times; Preview; Aussie Players

SEVEN Aussie golfers line up for the 2023 US Open this week at the ultra-exclusive LA Country Club, where Clark Gable, Humphrey Bogart and Bing Crosby are no longer members but the joint is still famous for rejecting previous entreaties to stage one of the world’s top golf tournaments.

The club, in the heart of Hollywood, did host the 1930 US Women’s Amateur and the 1954 US Junior but when it was asked if it was interested in staging the 1986 US Open the board voted 5-4 against it.

A restoration by Gil Hanse of the 1928 George Thomas North Course design has encouraged the club to showcase their facility to the world and open the gates to the public for just the second time in almost 70 years (2017 Walker Cup).

The Australian contingent to retrace the steps – and pitches and putts – of some of the Hollywood greats includes Cameron Smith, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Cam Davis, Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee and Karl Vilips (a)

After a muted beginning to his 2023 campaign, Smith peeled off a Sunday 65 to finish tied for ninth at the US PGA Championship and has spent the past two weeks at home in Florida hosting scholarship winners Jeffrey Guan and Joseph Buttress.

“I feel like it’s been trending probably the last six or seven weeks. It’s started to feel really good,” Smith said.

“Had a couple of weeks off at home. I’ve had a couple of boys, junior guys, come over from Australia, and I’ve been able to show them around, play a few rounds with them. It’s been good.”

Jason Day is also refreshed and in form, the 35-year-old breaking a five-year winless drought with victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson the week before the US PGA Championship.

Like Smith, Cam Davis shot 65 in the final round of the US PGA at Oakmont to record his best finish in a major championship as Min Woo Lee earned a share of 18th having started the final round in a tie for 10th.

A two-time winner at Riviera Country Club just 11 kilometres down Sunset Boulevard, Adam Scott comes in with three top-10 finishes in his past four starts while college star Karl Vilips will make not only his first appearance in a major but his first start on a major men’s golf tour.

Rounding out the Australian contingent is Victorian Lucas Herbert, who recorded his third DP World Tour win in Japan in April.



Live TV coverage AEST

All programming on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports



Wednesday

9am Live From The US Open



Thursday

9am Live From The US Open

11.40pm-5am Round 1 Featured Groups



Friday

5am-1pm Round 1

1pm-3pm Live From The US Open

11.40pm-5am Round 2 Featured Groups



Saturday

5am-1pm Round 2

1pm-3pm Live From The US Open



Sunday

12am-5am Round 3 Featured Groups

5am-1pm Round 3

1pm-3pm Live From The US Open



Monday

12am-4am Round 3 Featured Groups

4am-12pm Round 4

12pm-2pm Live From The US Open



Round 1 tee times AEST

12.07am* Lucas Herbert, Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a)

1.02am Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Corey Conners

1.02am* Jason Day, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler

1.35am Ryan Fox (NZ), Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power

6.21am Cam Davis, Kurt Kitayama, Russell Henley

6.32am Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

6.54am* Min Woo Lee, Davis Thompson, Justin Suh

7.16am Karl Vilips (a), Olin Browne Jr, David Puig



Australian Player Profiles



Cameron Smith

World ranking: 9

Age: 29

Major wins: 1 (2022 Open Championship)

PGA Tour wins: 6

Best finish at the US Open: T4 in 2015

Best finish in 2023: 2nd at LIV Golf Tulsa

How he qualified: Winner of 2022 Open Championship

The expectation: With his Open defence on the horizon, Smith stormed home with a record-equalling final round to finish tied for ninth at the US PGA Championship. Shot 9-under in the final round at LIV Golf Tulsa to force a playoff with Dustin Johnson that Johnson ultimately won. The creativity necessary around the greens at LA Country Club should play to Smith’s strength as he chases a second major championship.



Jason Day

World ranking: 23

Age: 35

Major wins: 1 (2015 US PGA)

PGA Tour wins: 13

Best finish at the US Open: T2 in 2011, 2013

Best finish in 2023: Won AT&T Byron Nelson

How he qualified: Top 60 points leaders in the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 22, 2023

The expectation: Won his 13th PGA TOUR title the week before the PGA Championship which perhaps impacted his preparation for the brutal test that was Oakmont. Just missed the cut there and at Memorial but has been without doubt one of the form players of 2023 and has a history of contending in US Opens. Fresh, fit and ready to fire.



Adam Scott

World ranking: 37

Age: 42

Major wins: 1 (2013 Masters)

PGA Tour wins: 14

Best finish at the US Open: T4 in 2015

Best finish in 2023: T5 at Wells Fargo Championship (PGA TOUR)

How he qualified: Those players who qualified and were eligible for the 2022 season-ending Tour Championship

The expectation: Somewhat slow out of the blocks to start 2023, Scott has logged top-10 finishes in three of his past four starts ahead of his 22nd US Open appearance. Although perhaps not his favoured major with regards to suitability, a switch to a TaylorMade Stealth driver in recent months has him ranked tied for 14th in Driving Distance and tied for 15th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. A good driving week will be key in improving on his US Open record (three top-10s) in what is his 88th straight start in a major.



Cam Davis

World ranking: 53

Age: 28

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 1

Best finish at US Open: First appearance

Best finish in 2023: T4 US PGA Championship

How he qualified: Top 60 points leaders in the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 22, 2023

Expectation: Delivered by far his best performance in a major championship with a tie for fourth at the US PGA Championship at Oakmont last month. Given he was also tied for sixth at THE PLAYERS Championship in March, is showing growing confidence at the game’s highest level. No reason to expect he can’t feature deep into the weekend once again.



Lucas Herbert

World ranking: 55

Age: 27

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 1

Best finish at the US Open: T31 in 2020

Best finish in 2023: Won ISPS HANDA Championship (DP World Tour)

How he qualified: Top 60 points leaders in the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 22, 2023

The expectation: Given his US Open record (3 starts, 2 MCs) and the roller-coaster nature of his season to date, it is hard to know what to expect from the mercurial Victorian. His status as one of the best putters on the planet means that if he can marry up his ball-striking for four days, he will put himself in the mix going into championship Sunday.



Min Woo Lee

World ranking: 65

Age: 24

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 0

Best finish at the US Open: T27 in 2022

Best finish in 2023: T2 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (DP World Tour)

How he qualified: The top player on the 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 22, 2023, who is not otherwise exempt

The expectation: Followed up his breakout performance in the US at THE PLAYERS Championship with another strong showing at the PGA Championship. Tied for 10th entering the final round, Lee lost ground in Round 4 yet his tie for 18th was his second top-20 finish in a major championship. Was tied for 40th in his only start since at the Charles Schwab Challenge so should arrive at LA Country Club feeling confident and mentally fresh.



Karl Vilips (a)

World amateur ranking: 63

Age: 21

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 0

Best finish at the US Open: First appearance

Best finish in 2023: 5th at The Prestige (College)

How he qualified: Shot 68-70 in Final Qualifying at Woodmont Country Club

The expectation: Not only is Vilips making his major championship debut but it is his first start on any major men’s world tour. Hailing from Perth, Vilips was a standout junior who enjoyed success on the world stage, including two US Kids World Championship wins and two Callaway Junior World titles. That led to offers from US high schools where he continued his junior success and was offered a spot on the Stanford University Golf program. A two-time junior Presidents Cup representative, Vilips goes by the Instagram handle of ‘Koala Karl’ and won gold at the 2018 Youth Olympics. This week represents another step towards his ultimate destiny as a professional golfer.



Australian winners of the US Open

David Graham (1981, Merion)

Geoff Ogilvy (2006, Winged Foot)



Article Original Source Material: Tony Webeck | Australian Golf Media Team