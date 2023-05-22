Are you inside the lag wall?

WHILST it’s probably not always a good idea for older golfers to try and copy the moves of muscle-bound young guns on the pro tours – if you’re doing something not only the likes of Rory McIlroy and Ricki Fowler demonstrate, but that is seen in the swings of old stagers such as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Sam Snead and Ben Hogan, then maybe it is worth a shot.

In this new golf swing video Aussie born golf pro Craig Hanson stresses the importance of “closing the gap” between the following elbow and the ribs in the downswing – and getting on “the inside of the lag wall”.

Hanson says the video showcases “the best downswing drills you’ve ever seen”.