A 50 year milestone for a legendary Kingston Heath member

Judy Browne is a legendary figure around Kingston Heath Golf Club – a course where the 93 year old is celebrating her 50 year membership in a remarkable milestone.

Fellow members are well used to seeing Judy playing the course multiple times a week – and it was only recently that she stopped walking the 18 holes and jumped in a cart.

A Golf Australia story written by Australian Golf Media reveals Judy’s relationship with golf dates back to when she first started swinging hickory clubs at the age of 16, but that she didn’t start playing regularly until later on.

As soon as Browne did hit the fairways more regularly, she was hooked, and soon enough her handicap was down to single figures.

“I first got seriously involved in golf, when I was invited to play at Huntingdale with one of my female neighbours,” Browne says in the article.

“We decided we should have some lessons, so we got in contact with Bruce Green who was the Head Professional at Royal Melbourne. We followed him to Peninsula Kingswood, Riversdale and then back at Royal Melbourne. I am honoured to say that I am his longest-serving pupil.

“I joined Kingston Heath 50 years ago and have loved calling it my home course. Throughout my years, I have loved seeing a lot of younger women getting involved with the club. They are all so lovely and some will be amazing golfers.

“Golf is a great sport because it doesn’t matter if you are good or bad, if you surround yourself with good company playing golf will be a fun experience.”

Browne played pennant for Kingston Heath for many years, but nowadays her golf is focused on keeping fit and spending time outdoors with her friends.

Nikki McClure, the President of Kingston Heath Golf Club, believes Browne’s positive attitude and love for the game is infectious around the club.

“Judy’s dedication to the sport is truly inspirational, and she has become a role model for other women in the club,” McClure said.

“She is extremely enduring, keeps it relaxed, is humble and a champion for change.

“Understandably Judy is a wonderful ambassador for the game and is always eager to share her knowledge and experience with others. She is a true representation of what it means to be a golfer for life.

“At Kingston Heath, we have created pathways and opportunities that make it easier for women to engage with golf and the club. Judy loves welcoming and embracing new members at the club, especially women, and is encouraging to all those around her.”

Tiffany Cherry, Golf Australia’s Head of Women and Girls Engagement, said that Browne is an inspiration to all women and girls looking to start or continue playing golf.

“Judy is a clear example of the joy and happiness that can come from golf for women throughout the many stages of life,” Cherry said.

Her ability to get out on course and share her passion for the game with her fellow members at Kingston Heath is truly remarkable, and her story serves as inspiration for other women to follow her path.”