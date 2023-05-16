2023 US PGA Championship TV Times, Preview

The 105th edition of the US PGA Championship plays out this week at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Seven Aussie golfers will take on what is described as “an American classic” course that was originally built by Donald Ross in 1926 during the so-called golden period of golf architecture. The suburban parkland course had a major renovation in 2019 with hundreds of trees removed, the greens enlarged and reshaped, water hazards added and bunkers rebuilt.

Oak Hill is no stranger to big-time golf; it previously hosted three US Opens and three PGA Championships totalling six majors, plus Ryder Cups and Senior majors. Jack Nicklaus won the 1980 PGA by seven shots at Oak Hill, and Shaun Micheel hit the shot of his life at the final hole to win in 2003.

Australia’s representatives include the very in form drought breaking weekend winner Jason Day, Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, Cam Davis and 26-year-old Victorian David Micheluzzi, who makes his first major championship start as a reward for having won the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit in 2022-23.

Players to watch include the current world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, the incredibly consistent Jon Rahm and perennial fan favourite Rory McIlroy, still sneaking up on his first major victory since 2014. Defending Champion is Justin Thomas.

Television coverage starts late Thursday night eastern time on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

2023 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TV TIMES

Fox Sports and Kayo Sports

Thursday (AEST) 11.30pm-Friday 2pm

Friday 11.30pm-Saturday 2pm

Saturday 11pm-Sunday 2pm

Sunday 11pm-Monday 1pm

