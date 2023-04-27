2023 NSW Hickory Championships a blast from the past for Bowral Golf Club

Bowral Golf Club, being one of the oldest in NSW, was the perfect venue to hold this year’s NSW Hickory Championships. These hickory clubs would have been used when the Club was first opened in 1901.

Players came from far and wide and were impressed with the course, which was in great condition and well set up for hickory play in line with earlier times, the Par increased to 72.

A special event aimed at locals interested in trying the 100+ year old clubs was held in conjunction with the championship on Thursday. Hickory clubs were provided, and the players were amazed at how well they played. Club Captain David holed a good put on the 18th to take the trophy from Peter Cottee and Peter Whittall. In fact, Cottee hit the ball so long and straight with the hickory driver don’t be surprised if it is in his bag next week!

The Championship event is played over 36 holes and day one saw the current titleholder, Dave Saunders, set the pace with 75. There were another 6 players within 5 shots so it would be a close contest for the Championship. In the women’s division, Suz Brown led by a close margin.

Although most players used pre 1935 clubs, known as Antique, modern hickory clubs that replicate the early models are permitted to be used.

Day two, although a little cold, turned out to be a stunning Southern Highlands day which was reflected in the scores.

Tim Sayers, from Bankstown GC, playing with Antique clubs, recorded one under par to lead the day and take out the title with a total 147. Next best was Dave Saunders (Manly GC), using Replica clubs with a score of 153.

Suz Brown, from Manly GC with 201 was crowned Women’s Champion, with Truda Rail (Strathfield GC) runner up.

The overall handicap winner was Dave Mansfield, from Brisbane GC, off a handicap of 6 with Net 146.

This annual event is run by The Australian Golf Heritage Society and moves around the State, and it was unanimous that Bowral GC be on the list to host in the future.

Report: Les Browne | Australian Golf Heritage Society