Hickory Golf descends on the Illawarra and Southern Highlands

Local and Sydney based hickory players descended on two of the Illawarra’s oldest courses, Wollongong and Kiama, recently to compete for two iconic annual trophies, The Alex Lowe and The Al Howard.

The NSW Hickory Championships will play out nearby at Bowral Golf Club from April 20 with an associated promotional Stableford event.

Day One – Wollongong GC – Alex Lowe Trophy

In 1897 Sydney Golf Club members Messrs Leonard Dobbin and Irving Kent came down from Sydney (allegedly they cycled) with the materials required to construct holes, flags, and teeing grounds at Wollongong. With the assistance of the founding committee, a nine hole links course was completed and the following afternoon an exhibition round was played marking the arrival of golf in Wollongong.

Today, a true links style 18 hole course stands alongside the beach, largely on the same site. It is believed the current 3rd green is in the same spot as the original 17th.

This may be one of the oldest greens in Australia in its original position.

The event is named after Alex Lowe, who was appointed Wollongong’s first professional in 192, after previously being at the Australian Golf Club.

The day was more reminiscent of Scotland with an overcast sky and the occasional drizzle, not conducive to hickory play.

It was a family event with local junior Aksel Thomsen taking out the scratch with sister Mimi second and keeping it in the family uncle Greg won the net.

Scratch and Net winners Aksel and Greg Thomsen

Kiama – Al Howard Trophy

Day 2 saw kinder weather at the tight tree lined Kiama layout. The Club was first formed in 1905 with the original “Course” situated in Kiama on the current High School site. It remained there until 1932 when the club was forced to move to its current location. The land was owned by Cyril Boyd, a keen golfer, who rented the property for 10/- a week and helped in the construction of the new course. In 1964 the Boyd family signed the land over to the Club.

The initial 9 holes were designed by Eric Apperly, but as money became available Al Howard was contracted to design an 18-hole layout which came into play in 1957.

Australian Golf Heritage Society museum volunteer Bruno Pace handled the course best taking out the trophy. Runner up was golf historian Barry Leithhead.

NSW Hickory Championships

The NSW Hickory Championships are on Thursday/Friday, 20/21 April at Bowral Golf Club

To promote hickory golf we are also having an 18 hole stableford event in conjunction on the Thursday (noon start).

Story: Les Browne