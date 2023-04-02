Long inaugural winner of Glenn Joyner Invitational

Seven birdies and no bogeys is a bona fide recipe for success, and so it proved for Michael Long at the Glenn Joyner Legends Invitational at Thaxted Park Golf Club.

The course where Joyner spent his formative years in the game wanted to honour Joyner by hosting an event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

Such is his standing within the game, a star-studded field converged on Thaxted Park to tee it up along with a host of Joyner’s family and friends.

A multiple winner already this season and sitting second on the Order of Merit, Long’s best was once again too good for the field, his round of seven-under 65 delivering a three-shot win from Brad Burns (68).

After a slow start to his round, Burns stormed home with four birdies in his final seven holes but it was too little, too late to rein in a rampant Long.

A consistent contender this season, David Diaz was outright third with a round of three-under 69, Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz earning a share of fourth with Euan Walters at two-under 70.

Joyner himself cruised to an even par 72 for a tie for 12th before presenting Long with his prize and thanking his family, friends and the Thaxted Park Golf Club for such a wonderful day.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour moves on to North Adelaide Golf Course on Sunday for the Bastion Invitational Legends Pro-Am before wrapping up the South Australian leg at McCracken Golf Club on Monday with the Discovery McCracken Legends Pro-Am.

Story: Tony Webeck, PGA of Australia