Paddy Harrington’s Golf Tips: How to start the downswing

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington has been crushing it in his second season on the US Champions Tour but the 51 year old Irishman has been gaining equal renown as an insightful and no-nonsense golf coach.

The dual Open Championship champion, who will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2024, took time out from a very busy schedule recently to advise on what he says is a fundamental in producing good golf swing – the start of the downswing,

“In this lesson, I demonstrate the correct movement with the use of a prop to help players experience the required feeling of the stretch in the left shoulder, arm and wrist,” Paddy says.