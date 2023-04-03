How to watch the 2023 US Masters Golf: Australian TV and streaming times

Five Aussie golfers will line up at the US Masters this week with a range of free-to-air TV, pay TV and streaming options available for Australian based fans.

What will be the 87th edition of the hallowed event will be broadcast on Channel Nine, Kayo and Fox Sports, with coverage starting on Thursday, April 6th.

The Aussie representatives are 2013 champion Adam Scott, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, Cameron Smith and Harrison Crowe (a).

Topping the betting are joint favourites Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, followed (in order) by Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth. Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

2023 Masters Australian TV Coverage

Official full round coverage begins Friday at 5am (AEST) but look out for Thursday evening coverage on Fox Sports and Kayo of selected holes and featured groups.

There will also hopefully be the option of streaming the event on the Masters website.

“Live from the Masters” begins on Fox Sports and Kayo at 8:30pm on Thursday.

Australian TV Broadcast times – 9GEM, 9Now, Foxtel Go, Kayo Sports and Fox Sports

Round 1, 2 & 3

Fri, Sat and Sun

Melbourne 5:00am

Sydney 5:00am

Brisbane 5:00am

Adelaide 4.30am

Perth 3:00am

Round 4

Monday

Melbourne 4:00am

Sydney 4:00am

Brisbane 4:00am

Adelaide 3:30am

Perth 2:00am

ONLINE STREAMING

Options inlcude:

Nine Network’s 9Now will allow you to watch on your desktop, tablet or mobile device.

Kayo Sports also have every round live of the Masters and selected hole and featured groups.

Foxtel Go

Masters Live has extensive online video including live video of the early starters.

PAY TV

FoxSports once again have a dedicated channel (503) dedicated to The Masters that begins on Monday morning with the official Masters films.

Fox Sports will also feature select tournament holes in 4K on FOX SPORTS Ultra HD channel (channel 508).

Full Coverage Details

Live TV coverage AEST



Tuesday

2am-4am On The Range on Fox Sports 503

6.11am Aussies At The Masters on Fox Sports 503

9am Live From The Masters on Fox Sports 503

11pm On The Range on Fox Sports 503



Wednesday

9am Live From The Masters on Fox Sports 503

11pm On The Range on Fox Sports 503



Thursday

5am Par 3 Contest on 9Gem and 9Now

5am Par 3 Contest on Fox Sports 503

8am Live From The Masters on Fox Sports 503

10.30pm On The Range on Fox Sports 503



Friday

12.30am Featured Groups – Round 1 on Fox Sports 503

12.45am Amen Corner – Round 1 on Fox Sports 505

1.45am Holes 15 and 16 – Round 1 on Fox Sports 506

5am The Masters – Round 1 on Fox Sports 503

5am The Masters – Round 1 on 9Gem and 9Now

9.30am Live From The Masters on Fox Sports 503

10.30pm On The Range on Fox Sports 503



Saturday

12.30am Featured Groups – Round 2 on Fox Sports 503

12.45am Amen Corner – Round 2 on Fox Sports 505

1.45am Holes 15 and 16 – Round 2 on Fox Sports 506

5am The Masters – Round 2 on Fox Sports 503

5am The Masters – Round 2 on 9Gem and 9Now

9.30am Live From The Masters on Fox Sports 503



Sunday

12am Featured Groups – Round 3 on Fox Sports 503

1.45am Amen Corner – Round 3 on Fox Sports 505

2.30am Holes 15 and 16 – Round 3 on Fox Sports 506

5am The Masters – Round 3 on Fox Sports 503

5am The Masters – Round 3 on 9Gem and 9Now

9am Live From The Masters on Fox Sports 503

11pm Featured Groups – Final Round on Fox Sports 503



Monday

1am On The Range on Fox Sports 505

2.30am Holes 15 and 16 – Final Round on Fox Sports 506

3am Amen Corner – Final Round on Fox Sports 505

4am The Masters – Final Round on Fox Sports 503

4am The Masters – Round 1 on 9Gem and 9Now

9am Live From The Masters on Fox Sports 503

Australian Player Profiles

Cameron Smith

World ranking: 5

Age: 29

Major wins: 1 (2022 Open Championship)

PGA Tour wins: 6

Best finish at The Masters: T2 in 2020

Best finish in 2023: T5 at LIV Golf Mayakoba

The background: With top-10s in four of the past five Masters, Smith has become Australia’s perennial Augusta favourite. The adulation for the Open champion in his home country over summer rivalled that of Scott in 2013 and he responded with victory at the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland. His move to LIV Golf makes this year’s preparation far less intense than years gone by and it will be intriguing to see what effect that has on his performance.

The quote: “I feel like I’ve played my best golf I’ve ever played around there. I feel like I’ve got a pretty good record around there.”

Jason Day

World ranking: 33

Age: 35

Major wins: 1 (2015 US PGA)

PGA Tour wins: 12

Best finish at The Masters: T2 in 2011

Best finish in 2022: 5th at WM Phoenix Open

The background: The former world No.1 enters his 12th Masters – and first since 2021 – as a genuine contender with form on the board. He has risen 82 spots in the world rankings this year and has twice flirted with Masters victory, including in 2013 where he led by one with three holes to play. For a player who has faced repeated questions about injury and longevity, Day is now back, fit and firing.

The quote: “I feel like I’m learning more and more about my overall game and how my body works, especially through the swing and obviously off the golf course too because I’ve battled injuries. I’ll probably think the same way going all the way through to the end of my career. It’s more about the journey and enjoying that process, and then the wins hopefully get in the way.”

Adam Scott

World ranking: 38

Age: 42

Major wins: 1 (2013 Masters)

PGA Tour wins: 14

Best finish at The Masters: Won in 2013

Best finish in 2022: T21 at Sony Open

The background: On the 10-year anniversary of his 2013 victory, Scott is still chasing that elusive second major championship. Making his 22nd start at Augusta National, Scott has played 28 of his 80 rounds at Augusta under par and comes in with two decades of experience to call upon. Although results in 2023 might suggest otherwise, he believes his form is sound enough that an anniversary green jacket is not out of reach.

The quote: “I think (the anniversary) is going to be a motivation. I’m a little surprised I haven’t come close to winning since, but I feel like I have a lot of opportunities in front of me. I’ve been chipping away at a lot of things and if I put myself in the right head space this week and get out of my own way a little bit and get on a run I can move my way to the top of the leaderboard,” Scott told NCA NewsWire’s Russell Gould.

Min Woo Lee

World ranking: 47

Age: 24

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 0

Best finish at The Masters: T14 (2022)

Best finish in 2023: T2 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

The background: After equalling the record for the lowest front nine at Augusta National in the final round on debut in 2022, Lee’s tie for 14th was one shot shy of automatic qualification for the 2023 Masters. The Perth native had to wait a further 50 weeks to confirm his second invitation to Augusta National, his place inside the top 50 in the world ranking after the WGC-Match Play clinching his second straight appearance.

The quote: “It was a great debut and not many people have done that and having the equal record gives me a lot of confidence that I can go out and shoot that number.”

Harrison Crowe (a)