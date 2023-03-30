Gill Claims Australian Women’s Classic in Playoff Thriller

Breanna Gill won the Australian Women’s Classic – Bonville after a nail biting finish that saw her claim victory at Bonville Golf Resort in a sudden death playoff.

Gill made a three-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to overcome Danni Vasquez.

The pair finished the 54-holes at Bonville tied at 6-under, just one stroke ahead of Victorian Stephanie Bunque.

Vasquez was the clubhouse leader after she birdied two of the last three holes and Gill and Bunque both needed to make birdie on their last hole to force a playoff.

Gill was able to complete the assignment while Bunque’s birdie putt was agonisingly close.

Having earned the opportunity to perhaps win, Gill made the most of it.

Vasquez was unable to make her 8-foot uphill putt on the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th but Gill snuck her three-foot left to right slider in the lower side of the cup to claim victory.

When the throng of fellow players performed the traditional spraying of champagne on the winner, Gill simply stood there with arms wide open and enjoyed every last drop that fell on her.

“I always thought in my head if I ever got the opportunity to actually win a golf tournament and the girls happen to come running out on the green, I was going to stand there and take it. I wasn’t going to run away,” Gill said.

“If you get yourself in that position, you just take it and it was so special.”

Two rising stars of the golf world produced great final rounds to finish in a tie for fourth position.

New Zealander Momoko Kobori, the winner of last week’s Women’s NSW Open, and Belinda Ji shot scores 68 and 67 respectively to end great weeks.

The pivotal moments in Gill’s final round that saw her claim her first WPGA Tour of Australasia victory were a chip in eagle on the 14th hole and a slippery downhill putt for bogey after she found the water with her tee shot on the 16th.

“I stepped up over that putt and I wasn’t afraid of it and I knew that I wanted to pour that thing into the middle,” she said.

“I threw it a couple of feet out to the right and let it break back I. Perfect pace, perfect line and it just went right in the centre. Very proud of that one and it kept the momentum going.”

Final scores

Story: David Tease, Golf NSW