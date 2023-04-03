Seven Birdies for Gregory at Thaxted Park Masters

By
Contributor
-
Brett Emmett, Darryl Ross, Paul Gregory, Bob Baird, Julie Baird & Mi Park

JOHN ANDERSON reports on the Thaxted Park Masters in the Adelaide Hills where visitor Paul Gregory potted an amazing seven birdies to take the title.

Seven Birdies for Gregory at Thaxted Park Masters

Seven birdies in a round is a good effort anywhere at any level but to do it away from your home course is exceptional. Maybe being a member at The Vines of Reynella, Thaxted Park’s  nearest neighbour, was some help to Paul Gregory but few visitors to this challenging course in the Adelaide’s southern foot hills find the greens anything but a mystery.

Steady early morning rain on Monday the 27th of March, didn’t bode well but the weather cooperated and a perfect scoring day on a well presented course greeted the 72 starters.

 

Women’s Senior/Super Senior

A big win in the Gross for North Adelaide’s Mi Park (86) from local and regular SOOM competitor. Lyn Hood (89) and Angela Masters (Blackwood)(90) next.
Mi also had the best Nett (73) emphasising the quality of her round, comfortably ahead of Thaxted’s Julie Baird and Lyn Hood (79’s).

 

Men’s Senior

Paul Gregory (71) but not that easily with clubmate Mark Potter (73) hot on his heels. Paul and Mark are major contenders for the Order of Merit and their battle through 2023 will be great to watch. David Schirripa (Grange), playing his first SOOM event made a great debut with 74.

Schirripa’s Nett 71 saw him a winner on a countback from Thaxted’s Brett Emmett. Paul Gregory was third with 73 Nett.

 

Men’s Super Senior

No change from last year !! – local Bob Baird (77) from Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) and John Zantvoort (Aston Hills) (81’s).

As is often the case, it was a local benefit in the Nett – no one else getting a look in with all the first nine placings going to members – Daryl Ross, James Fuller and Steve Ansell-Minnis all shooting Nett 70’s for the places.

 

The usual Thaxted hospitality with an excellent meal was most welcome after the round with an entertaining presentation by local Pro, Cody Sherratt.  We thank Thaxted for their event and acknowledge the event sponsor, Lion Nathan.

 

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Gross

Paul Gregory

The Vines

71

Bob Baird

Thaxted Park

77

Mi Park

North Adelaide

86

Mark Potter

The Vines

73

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

81

Lyn Hood

Thaxted Park

89

David Schirripa

Grange

74

John Zantvoort

Aston Hills

81

Angela Masters

Blackwood

90

Nigel Turner

Links Lady Bay

76

Greg Harrison

Thaxted Park

82

Julie Wheeler

Thaxted Park

91

Peter Shaw

Grange

79

Robert Dopson

Thaxted Park

83

Julie Baird

Thaxted Park

99

Michael Prescott

Thaxted Park

79

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

84

Helena Holman

Thaxted Park

101

Bruce Lindner

Kooyonga

80

Ron Sternberg

Willunga

85

Jennifer Nobbs

The Vines

102

Andrew Murray

Mt Osmond

81

James Fuller

Thaxted Park

86

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

107

Vin Pike

The Vines

82

Rodger Pridmore

Naracoorte

87

Helen Barber

Thaxted Park

113

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

David Schirripa

Grange

71

Daryl Ross

Thaxted Park

70

Mi Park

North Adelaide

73

Brett Emmett

Thaxted Park

71

James Fuller

Thaxted Park

70

Julie Baird

Thaxted Park

79

Paul Gregory

The Vines

73

Steve Ansell-Minnis

Thaxted Park

70

Lyn Hood

Thaxted Park

79

Michael Horsfall

Thaxted Park

73

Bob Baird

Thaxted Park

71

Julie Wheeler

Thaxted Park

80

Rino Boffa

Thaxted Park

73

Dennis Bennett

Thaxted Park

72

Helena Holman

Blackwood

81

Nigel Turner

Links Lady Bay

74

Robert Taylor

Thaxted Park

72

Helen Barber

Thaxted

84

Steve Huish

Thaxted Park

74

Jim Hill

Thaxted Park

72

Angela Masters

Blackwood

84

Andrew Murray

Mt Osmond

75

Robert Dopson

Thaxted Park

73

Jennifer Nobbs

The Vines

85

Steve Mules

Thaxted Park

75

Michael Bolton

Thaxted Park

74

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

88

 

Leave a Reply