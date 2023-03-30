Larry Canning: 2023 Masters here we come

Golf writer, broadcaster and PGA Pro LARRY CANNING casts his often humorous – but expert – eye over the latest in the golfing world, including the upcoming annual pilgrimage to Augusta National.

I’ve just watched Scottie Scheffler confront not only one of the strongest fields the PGA Tour can muster, without allowing any of those nasty LIV Players of course, but also one of the scariest golf courses on the planet with a mixture of aggression, control and an apparent calmness rarely seen.

That’s an unusual combination of skills and his position at the top of the World Golf Rankings, which I have somewhat doubted over his ascent to the top, I have to admit, is totally deserved.

Despite making a couple of critical mistakes and writing down two sevens in his first 11 holes, Min Woo Lee looked right at home striding the fairways of a PGA Tour Event and if he somehow gets that opportunity full time, I have no doubt he will cause some serious carnage.

So what’s next? Aaah yes…. Augusta. Scheffler has to be the roasting hot favorite to grab another Green Jacket, doesn’t he? Do you receive a new jacket if you win again? Where do you keep them? Didn’t Sergio wear his green jacket to his wedding…… and at the conception of his daughter, Azalea?

The 13th hole, was always a source of anticipation for we viewers but when it became a 3 wood with a draw and an underarm toss to the green, it lost its intrigue. Well, the tradition will continue this year from a new tee 35 yards further back in the forest, pushing the overall length of Augusta National over the 7,500 mark. How the hell do the members get around this place? Imagine Fred Ridley standing in the members bar announcing who has just won the June Monthly Medal? “The winner is one of our earlier starters, Billy Gates with a tidy 94 nett.”

So, golfs 2023 version of Jack, Arnie and Gary – Scottie, Rory and Jon will dominate most of the pre- tournament chatter with the likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, the Cantlay/Shauffele twins all receiving their usual mention. US Open Champ, Matthew Fitzpatrick deserves a whisper although his current form in the States – 7 events 3 missed cuts and one top 10 doesn’t excite and Max Homa has won twice this season but perhaps Augusta stage fright might be too much of a hurdle.

So that brings me to the naughty “LIV League Leapers” Dustin Johnson, Brooks Keopka, Patrick Reed, Bryson Dechambeau, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia and of course our very own, Cam Smith. When I take a look at those names, its blatantly obvious how can anyone even consider a Championship field (The Players), one of the best in the game, without them in it? And I haven’t mentioned names like Ancer, Niemenn, Wolff, Casey, Oosthuizen, Schwartzel.

Love or hate LIV, the current golfing landscape has to be fixed! World Ranking Points? The impending result of the DP World Tour arbitration panel hearing? the growth of the Asian PGA Tour? Brandel Chamblee suffering laryngitis? Whatever it takes! please!

We know the effect playing less golf for more money has had the these guys wallets but how about their games?

I reckon they are going to come with all guns blazing above all else just to make a point. Imagine if we see another Patrick Reed V Rory McIlroy showdown like we saw in Dubai? I’d love to see the seating arrangement for the Champions dinner, and what about the pairings?

When the Masters is over and the dust (Do they have dust at Augusta National?) has settled the LIV Tour boards the Private jet and heads to Adelaide. I have booked my flight, hire car and possibly the last vacant motel room in South Australia and, let me tell you, I cannot wait!

I haven’t seen a field like this since… ever! I also haven’t seen a drive by DeChambeau since he turned himself into a 21st century Neanderthal! I know there’s more about the game than ripping a driver onto the par five 6th green at Bay Hill during the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational but I want to see it in real life anyway!

All those names I mentioned earlier plus a bunch of young talent all converging on the one course at once. And throw in some of the best Shiraz and oysters in the world and I’m all over it!!

I’ll let you know how I go.