Fowler nabs ‘Five Times’ nickname with SA PGA Senior Championship win

Peter Thomson will forever be the original ‘Five Times’ yet Peter Fowler can lay his own claim to the nickname following his latest victory at the MG Plasterers & Steeline South Australian PGA Senior Championship.

The Mount Gambier Golf Course was in immaculate condition for the 36-hole tournament’s hosting which finished on Monday in thrilling fashion.

Fowler and in-form West Australian Michael Long both carded rounds of 69-71 over the two days to finish locked together at four-under par, one clear of both John Wade (68-73) and Adam Henwood (74-67) at three-under.

Playing in the second-to-last group and one shot back after the first round, Fowler burst from the blocks with birdies at each of his opening three holes.

He gave them all back, however, in a three-hole stretch of bogeys from the fifth hole that saw him turn even par.

He made up for a bogey on 10 with an eagle at the par-5 11th and then traded a bogey on 14 for a birdie on 15 and one-under second round total.

Playing in the group behind Fowler, Long chipped in an incredible three times during the course of his second round, storming home with three birdies in his final four holes to match Fowler’s clubhouse mark.

The Kiwi native almost chipped in again during the playoff only for the ball to rest agonisingly on the edge of the cup.

That gave Fowler two putts to complete an astonishing fifth SA PGA Senior Championship crown.

A seven-time winner on the European Seniors Tour, the 63-year-old dedicated his win to Canadian Ken Tarling, who due to a health scare just prior to the event was unable to compete and is now heading back to Canada for treatment.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves towards Adelaide for Wednesday’s QUBE Logistics Legends Pro-Am at Aston Hills Golf Club.

