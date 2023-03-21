Tough conditions prevail at Mt Osmond senior amateur

L to R Geoff Powell, Bruce Lindner, Ashley Norton, Fanis Katsarelias, Angela Masters, Amanda Heapy, Andrew Curran

Report by John Anderson

Unseasonable weather – a couple of showers, wind and cold combined with a demanding course saw many in the field of 57 men and women struggle at Mt Osmond Golf Club for Round 3 of the SASOOM on Monday 7 March.

Mt Osmond’s superb scenery was only slightly spoiled by the dodgy weather but the course was in great condition with the visitors getting to see the remodelled 11th hole. Mt Osmond’s excellent fairways are kikuyu, appropriate to the hills course and wet winters but can be a challenge for players who only see “kike” once a year. And and wind and lots of trees are not a good combination and a lot of the scores reflected a tough challenge.

Senior Women

A win for the consistent Amanda Vines (The Vines of Reynella)(84) from Mi Park (North Adelaide) (86) with Irene Harms representing the home club a further shot back.
In the Nett, Irene came out on top with an excellent 67 (the day’s best Nett score) from Mi (70), Amanda and Jennifer Nobbs (also The Vines) tied for third (73’s).

Super Senior Women

A big win for Angela Masters (Blackwood) (84) by 14 shots from Briony Williams (Mt Osmond) – scores in this group very much reinforcing the tough day.

Briony did, however take the Nett (75) from Angela (77).

Senior Men

Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) taking his first win for a while (80) on a countback from local Fanis Katsarelias with another home player, Ashley Norton (81) tied with the Links Lady Bay, Nigel Turner.

Mt Osmond benefit in the Nett – Fanis and Ashley (73’s) by one over Chris Rudd with Naracoorte’s Roger Pridmore, having a good season with 75.

Super Senior Men

Impossible to get the smile of Mt Osmond’s Andy Curran as he shot the day’s best score of 78 (Nett 69) to win both the Cross and the Nett – a great round. Craig Morrison who only plays occasionally, confirmed his form from last year’s State Senior Championship coming runner up to Andy in both Gross and Nett (79/72). Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) had to feature somewhere with third in the Gross and Geoff Powell (Grange)(75) was very pleased with his third in the Nett.

Mt Osmond’s Manager Damian Wrigley, newly arrived from South Africa with a plus handicap, presided over the presentations which included an excellent meal of Beef Sirloin with broccoli and potatoes as detailed in our own special event menu  !!

 

For full results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/3694396/results

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

Bruce Lindner

Kooyonga

80

Andy Curran

Mt Osmond

78

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

84

Angela Masters

Blackwood

84

Fanis Katsarelias

Mt Osmond

80

Craig Morrison

Tea Tree Gully

79

Mi Park

North Adelaide

86

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

98

Ashley Norton

Mt Osmond

81

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

79

Irene Harms

Mt Osmond

87

Wendy Northey

Mt Osmond

101

Nigel Turner

Links Lady Bay

81

John Zantvoort

Aston Hills

82

Josephine Ricourt

Glenelg

90

Annie Gower

Grange

110

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

81

James Richards

Tea Tree Gully

82

Jennifer Nobbs

The Vines

94

Janet Van Wyk

Blackwood

115

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

81

Eric Lane

Grange

83

Anne Arnfield

Royal Adelaide

95

 

 

 

Shane Amor

Grange

83

Sam Robertson

Mt Osmond

84

Helen Rawnsley

Mt Osmond

98

 

 

 

Chris Gill

Mt Osmond

84

Chris Claxton

Blackwood

85

Sunjeo Lee

North Adelaide

119

 

 

 

 

 

 

John Keogh

Glenelg

85

 

 

 

 

 

 

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

Fanis Katsarelias

Mt Osmond

73

Andy Curran

Mt Osmond

69

Irene Harms

Mt Osmond

67

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

75

Ashley Norton

Mt Osmond

73

Craig Morrison

Tea Tree Gully

72

Mi Park

North Adelaide

70

Angela Masters

Blackwood

77

Chris Rudd

Mt Osmond

74

Geoff Powell

Grange

74

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

73

Wendy Northey

Mt Osmond

81

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

75

Chris Claxton

Blackwood

75

Jennifer Nobbs

The Vines

73

Annie Gower

Grange

84

Alan Wolf

Tea Tree Gully

76

Rodney Short

Aston Hills

76

Helen Rawnsley

Mt Osmond

79

Janet Van Wyk

Blackwood

87

Bruce Lindner

Kooyonga

77

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

77

Josephine Ricourt

Glenelg

80

 

 

 

Nigel Turner

Links Lady Bay

77

John Zantvoort

Aston Hills

77

Anne Arnfield

Royal Adelaide

82

 

 

 

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

77

Eric Lane

Grange

77

Sunjeo Lee

North Adelaide

93

 

 

 

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

77

Sam Robertson

Mt osmond

77

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

