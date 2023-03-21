Golf Journeys: Aussie golf travel company’s new partnership with Thailand tourism offers some great travel options

Golf Journeys, a leading golf travel company in Australia, has been excited to announce a new partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) that will mean some excellent new golf travel opportunities to the ‘Land of Smiles’ including a series of golf tours, ‘Invitational Golf Week’ tournaments and year round holiday options.

The partnership will showcase Thailand’s world-class golf courses, picturesque landscapes, and renowned hospitality to golf enthusiasts from Australia, New Zealand and around the world, offering them the opportunity to experience the best that Thailand has to offer.

‘The Invitational Golf Week’ series is aimed at amateur/club golfers and will be staged across 4 world-class events during the months of June & October this year.

There will be different formats to suit all travellers from Individual stroke and stableford competitions, to exciting team matchplay events and even a team better ball competition.

The Invitational Week of Golf events are taking place across the best golf courses in Hua Hin, Pattaya, Phuket & Phang Nga. Golf Journeys is also organising a number of packages to Thailand throughout the year, giving golfers the chance to explore the country’s diverse culture, cuisine, and breathtaking scenery.

“The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to know that golfers from Australia and New Zealand continue to choose Thailand as one of their preferred golf destinations” said Ms. Busakorn Prommanot, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand – Australia, New Zealand & South Pacific.

“Thailand is a spectacular choice for golfers not just because of world-class amenities but also Thai hospitality, attractions, and unique local experiences.”

Thailand’s reputation as a top golf destination in the Asia-Pacific region has been well established, and this partnership aims to further strengthen its position in the global golf tourism market.

For more information about golf tours and packages to Thailand, please visit Golf Journeys website or contact The Invitational Golf Week at hello@theinvitationalgolfweek.com