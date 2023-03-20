Outback Queensland Masters strikes gold in national tourism awards

The Outback golf rush continues with the Outback Queensland Masters taking out gold at the Australian Tourism Awards in Sydney.

The innovative Queensland event won the main award for the Festivals and Events Category.

“The Australian Tourism Awards celebrates outstanding achievements across the tourism industry nationally and we are delighted to see the Outback Queensland Masters, a golfing tournament of a different kind, recognised for its innovation and contribution to tourism, golf and the remote outback communities we work with,” said James Sutherland, CEO, Golf Australia.

“Spanning over 2,800km – more than twice the size of the United Kingdom – the 2023 Outback Queensland Masters is a golf tourism experience not to be missed,” said Sutherland.

“The tournament tees off in St George near the southern Queensland border, travelling up through to Karumba in the Gulf of Carpentaria and ending at Mount Isa to celebrate the city’s centenary.

“Everyone is welcome to compete – it doesn’t matter if you’re a member of a club or just love your golf – the Outback Queensland Masters is for everyone, from the beginner to the golf diehard.

“With the momentum of this achievement behind it, we’re looking forward to the next iteration of the Outback Queensland Masters set to hit the outback this June.”

Since its inception in 2019, the event now attracts thousands of competitors, juniors and spectators to Outback Queensland, generating millions of dollars in visitor spend for remote communities.

Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade said it is fantastic to have the Outback Queensland Masters event not only return to Mount Isa in 2023, but for the city to host the famous Million-Dollar Hole-In-One Challenge, which is the highlight of this popular event.



“Mount Isa is pulling out all the stops in 2023 to celebrate its 100 years milestone and the Outback Queensland Masters will complement these celebrations perfectly,” she said.



“I sincerely thank Outback Queensland Masters for choosing Mount Isa to host the Million-Dollar Hole-In-One Challenge to coincide with our centennial year.



“Mount Isa can’t wait to welcome all the players and spectators to enjoy what our city has to offer during their stay.”





Outback Queensland Tourism Association (OQTA) Chair Cr Andrew Martin said the Outback Queensland Masters had grown from strength to strength to become an iconic event on the regional calendar.



“The Outback Queensland Masters traverses thousands of kilometres each year, encouraging locals and visitors alike to join in the competition and adventure while providing a significant boost to the Outback economy,” he said.



“The event encourages people to travel through the region, stopping longer and spending more in our remote towns, and enjoying world-class entertainment, unique golf courses and community connection along the way.”



The 2023 Outback Queensland Masters will take place from 17 June – 23 July 2023; secure your spot today at www.outbackqldmasters.com



Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.

Story: Martin Blake | Australian Golf Media Team