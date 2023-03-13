Gole and Tharle NSW Senior Amateur Champs 2023

By David Tease

The contests shaped up as thrillers, but in the end, they became processions as Andrew Tharle and Nadene Gole claimed the Men’s and Women’s NSW Senior Amateur crowns for 2023.

For Tharle, in his very first attempt it was a maiden NSW Senior Championship. It was also Gole’s first, but only after coming oh-so-close in the very same tournament at Tuncurry in November last year.

The men’s division could have been anyone’s as the day began with Tharle holding a slender two shot lead. The women’s it was always going to be a coin-toss between the eventual winner, Gole from Victoria and Wyong’s Louise Mullard.

At the end of the day, though, the contests took very different paths.

With a shaky bogey at the first the best that Tharle could manage to begin his round, followers could have been mistaken for thinking the Men’s title was anyone’s to seize.

“So I had a couple of shots to probably two or three feet so I got up and down on the 16th coming to the last and not really knowing exactly where she stood.”

Gole admitted to taking a very different approach to the hole than she had in her last couple of attempts.

“I played the last hole very conservatively not knowing the situation but hadn’t played it well a week.”

As it stood, a par was way more than she needed to come up trumps, with the winning margin at the end an incredible six shots.

Gole said the victory was especially significant given that she had spent much of her formative years playing alongside Mullard, and last year’s Champ, Sue Wooster.

“I came here last year for the first time, and I played with Lou and Sue in the last round, and I was so impressed.

“We played together in Europe and a little bit on the Asian Tour.

I’m thrilled to win the NSW Senior Amateur. It’s a great place to come and play golf, and we have always been made to feel very welcome.”

Story: David Tease – NSW Golf Media and Digital Manager